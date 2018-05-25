Girls Club summer program starts May 29

Sign up now at the JW Rich Girls Club

By the Times Sports Staff

sports@theeveningtimes.com The JW Rich Girls Club Summer Program begins Tuesday, May 29 and runs through Aug. 4. Registration is going on now.

The program runs 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Wednesdays), Monday through Friday. The club is closed on weekends.

The fee for the full summer is $375 (plus $60 for non-members or members with unpaid dues). A daily rate of $10 per child is also available (must be paid at drop-off). An initial payment of $175 is due on the first day of attendance, with the remainder due within two weeks.

Children should bring snacks or snack money. Friday is “Pizza Day” — the cost is $3 per child for pizza.

The JW Rich Girls Club is located at 519 Shoppingway Blvd. in West Memphis. For more information, call (870) 394-9428, or visit the JW Rich Girls Club on Facebook.

The JW Rich Girls Club Spring Volleyball Season is winding down, but the Summer Program at the club is just getting started.

Photo courtesy of the JW Rich Girls Club