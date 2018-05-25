MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, May 26, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day to decide how to share or divide something, because you probably will come out smelling like a rose. People will offer you gifts and be generous to you today. (Yay!)

Your closest relationships will be warm, supportive and friendly today. It's a lovely day to schmooze with people you love. You'll enjoy working with members of the general public as well.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Work-related travel will be a positive experience today. This also is a good day to interact with groups and enjoy meetings and conferences.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) It's a playful day, indeed! Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children, picnics, barbecues and little getaways

or vacations. Romance will flourish and laughter will ring.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Anything connected to family, home and real estate will be a positive experience for you today. This also is a good day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You are in a positive frame of mind today, which is why others will enjoy your company. This is a lovely day for a short trip. Have fun!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to boost your income. If out shopping, keep your receipts, because you are spending big!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a positive day for your sign, because the Moon is in Scorpio, lined up with lucky Jupiter! This makes you sympathetic and generous to others. (It invigorates your health as well.)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Today is the kind of day where you will want to help others who are less fortunate than you. You will enjoy this. Kindness makes you feel good, and gives you increased self-respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You will enjoy being involved with church groups or any group that works for the social welfare of others today. You realize that work like this is personally rewarding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents and VIPs today! They see you as upbeat, successful and worthy of respect.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Grab every chance to travel somewhere today, because you want to expand your horizons. You want to see more of the world and learn new, unusual information.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a sunny disposition and a positive outlook on life. You are always curious. Many of you are collectors. It's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines, because it's a year of teaching and learning. What you learn this year will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

