Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

By Holly Bacon

Garden Club

The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club met on May 18 at the home of Sid and Bess Fogg on Hwy.

50. This month’s hostesses were: Jobelle Johnston and Holly Bacon. There was discussion on meeting with the Youth Group the first week in June and they’re already planning for the flower show, the end of August. This months Yard of the Month went to: Virginia Carpenter, 174 Lakeview Dr. The HT& CGC Program this month was a full tour of the Fogg’s yard, which since their last visit last August, has had some additions done and is still a work in progress. Mrs. Fogg is continuing with adding native plants to her already spectacular yard. The ladies enjoyed pimento cheese, chicken salad sandwiches, fresh fruit, carrot soup and Hello Dolly Squares for dessert. Door prizes of Hydrangea Solar Lights went to: Butch Murray, Barb McKee and Teresa Shannon. Also receiving door prizes of containers with variegated sedum and “Tunsi” Holy Basil went to. Nan Lambert and Sherry Dodd.

BassMash

The Second BassMash Tournament was held on May 19, at Horseshoe Lake, First Place winners were: Roy Harness and Bubbie Pettigrew with 15.48 pounds. Second Place went to: Spencer Scarbrough and T. J. Newcomb with 12.35 pounds and Big Fish was won by John King with 4.75 pounds. There was an exclusive drawing for an Orca Cooler for those entrants that paid their entry fees early at True Value in West Memphis. The winner of the cooler was Harrison Young and David McAlpin. The next tournament will be held in July, with date to be announced later. A big thanks to the Sponsors, True Value, Flash Market and Shine Detail, also appreciated is the participants and volunteers. The proceeds from this tournament are going for a weigh in scale at the Nancy & Pat Bonds Horseshoe Lake Access Ramp. You are welcome to visit Facebook page D’s Outdoors for more information.

Fourth of July

Fourth of July Events are in the works. This year you can pre-order the color of your shirt until June 8th.

Visit the Facebook Page Horseshoe Lake, AR_4th of July Festival. If you don’t pre-order, only Navy Blue and White will be available at Bond’s Grocery. If you are wanting to donate or need more information, contact Jennifer Burch at 901-359-5634. This year the Boat Parade will start with registration (assigning numbers) at 4:15 p.m. at the West End of the Lake (the old Pete Streiff/now Nancy & Pat Bonds Horseshoe Lake Access Ramp). The parade will take off at 5 p.m. For more information on Boat Parade, contact Pam Chamness at 870-6354106.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments In last week’s article Printed May 25th through May 31st so this week will do May 18th through May 24th.

May 18 th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Marvin Drew Latham. In Memory: L. E. Vanderford and Elizabeth Ann Mooney.

May 19 th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ann Harrison Fitzgerald, Bailie Williams Reeves and Mary Burch. Happy Anniversary to: Randy & Lindsey Van Houten and Corey & Reagan Davis.

May 20th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Betty Beene.

May 21st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Josh Peckham, Cooper Clayton, Sarah B. McIntyre, Joe Bonds, Gavin Drew Latham and Sarabeth Barrett. In Memory: Bettie Bonds.

May 22nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Laura Ladd Poff. Happy Anniversary to: Patrick & Mary Griggs. In Memory: Jeanette McCollum.

May 23rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Brycen Cox, Ethan Beene, Garrett Suttles, Mary Kay King, Chris B. Akin, Perre Magness and Lon McFarland Magnes.

May 24th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Dillon Hedges and Karrie Washburn. In Memory: Amelia R. Shannon.

Calendar of Events May 27th Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Sunday School, 9:45 a.m.. Worship Service, 11 a.m.. Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

May 28th

Memorial Day!

Horseshoe Lake Utilities, City Hall and Horseshoe Lake Library Closed.

May 29th

Yoga class, 8 a.m.. Surf Club Building.

May 30th Bible Study, 6 p.m.. Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

May 31st Zumba class, 8 a.m.. Surf Club Building.

Avoid a 10 percent penalty — Last day to assess Personal Property Tax with Kim Hollowell, Crittenden County Assessor. Visit www.countyservice.net or www.busassesscountyservice. net.

Hughes Fire Dept, meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

June 1st

Zumba class, 8:30 a.m., Surf Club Building.

The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club April Yard of the Month went to Mr. Sojourner, located at 3627 Horseshoe Circle.

Horseshoe Lake residents are already gearing up for the community’s annual 4th of July celebration. The “Tour de Horseshoe” race is just one of the popular events on the lake each year.