Happy ending in found wallet tale

Mom proud of local youngster’s show of integrity

Christa Burns turned to social media after her son came across a wallet in the local grocery store hoping someone might be able to reunite it with its proper owner.

“Tonight my 7-year-old son found a wallet at the Marion Walmart that contained credit cards and both American and foreign currency,” she posted to the Marion Police Department’s Facebook Page in hopes that the right person might read it. “There was no ID but there was some sort of name on a card that was Adrian Niculesco (not sure of exact spelling of last name).”

Burns had good news for the owner.

“It has been turned in to Walmart but I figured maybe someone might know this person and could share this information.”

It wasn’t long before Burns’s post netted nearly two dozen likes, and more importantly, some information about the wallet.

Kristina Edrington posted, “I work at Walmart.

Your husband/boyfriend turned it into me and the owner of it was in the store at the time. It has been returned!”

“Great!” replied Burns.

“I was afraid they may not have been.”

Other members of the page were quick to applaud the effort to get the wallet to its owner and the honesty in a time when it might still be best policy, but not often the most practiced.

“Love this story,” wrote Debbie Alexander.

Tim Mayfield echoed those sentiments.

“Thank you for your honesty!” he posted. “You could have kept it but you did the right thing and I truly believe you will be blessed for it.”

“Thank you for being a top notch amazing citizen,” said Kevin German. Burns replied and offered a little follow-up “Well, teaching them early to be honest and to not take from others is a great lesson,” she wrote, adding, “The manager even shook (my son’s) hand and our son said, ‘That was a nice man!’ lol.”

“Kudos to your son!”

wrote Brenda Judkins.

“You're raising a fine young man,” said Carla Estabrook “Thank you, ma’am!”

Burns relplied. “He is usually a pretty awesome kiddo with a big heart.

We are glad the owner was able to get his belongings back!”