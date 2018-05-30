HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

Pomp and Circumstance

The Academies of West Memphis held graduation exercises for the Class of 2018 on Friday, May 18, at Hamilton-Schultz Field. Decked out in their caps and gowns, more than 300 Blue Devils walked the aisle in the presence of friends, family and faculty to receive their diplomas. See the special “Graduation and Continuing Education” section inside for full coverage of area commencements at AWM, Earle, Marion, West Memphis Christian and Arkansas State University Mid-South, as students and teachers all across Crittenden County celebrate the end of another school year.

Photos by Billy Woods