News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

•

– The next Hope House/Memphis Food Bank food distribution is Friday, June 15. Call (870) 732-4902.

• ‘ All Our Children’ Meal Program – Starting May 29 through Aug. 14, 2018, providing services which include a meal and a snack. Places of service are: The Children’s Place, 426 S. 14th St., West Memphis from 10 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch.; Mt. Calvary MB Church, 2101 E. Jackson Ave., West Memphis 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. breakfast, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. lunch; and L. R. Jackson Girls Club, 405 S. 25th St., West Memphis from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 breakfast, 12 to 1 p.m. lunch. Program services children ages 5 through 18 years of and people up to 21 years of age that are participating in a State education for the mentally or physically disabled.

• Ballot Review – The Crittenden County Election Commission will review all provisional ballots for the 2018 Preferential Primary/Annual School Board Election on May 31, 2018. They will also certify the election at the same meeting which will be held at 116 Center Street in Marion at the County Office Building. The public is invited to attend.

• 8th Street Mission Prayer Breakfast – Saturday, June 2, 8 to 9 a.m. Menu includes sausage gravy, sausage, buttermilk biscuits, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, coffee and juice. Also having a free give-away. All are welcome.

• Gimme Shelter Poker Run – To benefit both the West Memphis & Marion Animal Shelters, Saturday, June 2 at Ethel’s Old Airport Club, 5934 Hwy. 70 West, West Memphis. $100 for Best Hand. 1st Bike out at 10 a.m. Last Bike out at 12 p.m. Last Bike in 3 p.m. Registration $25, Co-Rider $20. Includes poker run T-shirt and BBQ plate lunch. Raffles, live and silent auctions, Boston butts $30.

• VBS First Baptist Church West Memphis – Sunday June 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. is registration. VBS is Monday June 4 through Thursday, June 7 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Crafts, games and learning God’s Word. For more information call 870-735-5241 or visit the website fbcwmem.org

• DeltaARTS Presents Sundays with the Arts – ‘My Father’s War, A Story of Conflict, Survival & Grace’ Sunday, June 3 at 3 p.m. at the Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education center, 301 S. Rhodes, West Memphis. Adapted from the WWII memoir of Lt. Herschel Ponder. Musician Carol Ponder and actor Robert Keifer bring to life the story of an innocent young man who joins the army Air Corps after Pearl Harbor through Lt. Ponder’s own words and the music of his native Appalachian mountains.

• Avondale Baptist Church Jungle River Adventure VBS – Avondale invites you to attend our “Jungle River Adventure’ Vacation Bible School as we study the life of Paul. Ages – Kindergarten through high school. 1101 Balfour, West Memphis. Monday June 4 through Thursday, June 7 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Transportation available call Zach Kersey at 901-827-6836.

• The Marion Chamber of Commerce and the Marion Rotary Club – Present the Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday June 4th at the Marion Golf Athletic. Tee time 1 p.m. and $500 for a four man team with hole sponsorship. Proceeds fund the Rotary Scholarship program and the Marion Chamber of Commerce business promotional work. Sponsored by Arkansas Distributing, Holly Chevrolet, Community Family Medical and Scarbrough Dentistry. Contact the Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Lakeshore Association Improvement Group Meeting – Saturday, June 9 at 2 p.m. To discuss your concerns of this community and have representatives from government agencies to help answer questions. At the park located on Estate Drive next to Hope Church and old basketball court.

• The XI Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi 1st Annual Barbecue Contest – Saturday, June 16 at Tilden Rodgers Park starting at 7 a.m. Entry fee is $125 and the deadline is June 9. Money prizes will be given to overall champion. All proceeds will benefit the XI Rho scholarship fund which is given to three to five students every year in the Crittenden County area. For more information contact Kedius Shelby at 901-5730834 or Kenneth Hightower at 901-734-2099.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-7351658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• DeltaARTS Crittenden Youth Theatre – “Twain’s Tales.” There will be a special performance on Memorial day weekend for the Memphis Childrens’ Theatre Festival at Rhodes College in Memphis and on June 12 for ‘Twist & Twain,” DeltaARTS’ Gifted and Talented summer camp. Please call 870-732-6260 for more information.

• J. S. Phelix 80 Year Alumni Reunion – From the Little Red House to J. S. Phelix Alumni Reunion for 1938 to 1970. Reunion will be Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 S. Service Rd., West Memphis. For more information contact Mary Alice Catha at 901-828-4913 or Gurice Martin at 901-826-2469.

• CYT Summer Conservatory – Registration is now open for DeltaARTS’ Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory. Open to children ages 6 through 18 (incoming high school seniors), the camp will run July 9th through 13th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at West Memphis Christian School. Tuition is $200 per student with discounts available. For more information visit www.deltaarts.org. or call 870-732-6260.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• After School Meals Program – Wonder City, 412 S. 25th Street is providing a free at-risk after school program from 2:30 until 6 p.m. As an enhancement to our afterschool program, we will also participate in the CACFP (Child and Adult Care Food Program), which provides snacks and meals to all children ages 5-18, regardless of race, sex, or disability. Snack Time (3:30 p.m.) and Meal Time (5 p.m.). If more information is needed, please call 870-735-7592. Other program and feeding location will be Academies of West Memphis, 501 West Broadway

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• American Legion Charity Bingo – Mondays at 7 p.m. at 150 Legion Rd. across from the speedway race track. If we have 35 people we will pay $100 per game. We will play old program. Early bird starts at 6:45. Call 870-735-8803 after 4 p.m.

• Total Deliverance Food Program – Supper served Monday-Friday after school at 3:15/snacks 4:15-5 p.m. Saturdays and days of no school from 12 noon-1:15 p.m. at 400 Commerce St., Earle. New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd., Earle Supper will be served every Wednesday from 7 p.m./snack at 7:45-8:15 p.m. Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree Supper will be served from 7:45 p.m./snack at 8:30-9:30 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 p.m./ snack 1:15 p.m.

• Families in Transition – provides support groups for victims of domestic violence as well as teen dating violence. We also provide 'Safe Dates' Adolescent Dating Abuse Prevention Curriculum to schools, youth groups and any organization focusing on youth ages 12 and up. If you are interested in attending a support group or participating in 'Safe Dates', please contact Nyya Denson at 870-7324077. All services are provided free of charge through State and Federal funding.

• All Former St. John AME Family Members – We are going to celebrate 100 years in 2018. Please contact Blessing Thru Faith, 5169 College/Waverly R., Proctor. Wanting all the pictures and history you can help us with for the museum. Call 870735-5077 or 870-732-1213 and please leave a message. Pastors L. B. Hodges

•GEMAcademy, inside The Word on the Move Tabernacle, 2703 E. Broadway, West Memphis – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5 p.m. We offer education enrichment classes for children 1st to 3rd grade. For more information or to register for 2018 contact our School Director Mrs. Marlena Davis at 870-394-4792.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The 15th Street Child Care Development Center is participating in the Child and Adult Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 130 South 14th Street in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-635-9155. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Edmondson Councilmembers Meeting – Meeting permanently changed to 9 a.m. every 2nd Monday of the month.

Hope House Ministries