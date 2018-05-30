Sports Briefs

• Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament — The Marion Chamber of Commerce and the Marion Rotary Club present the Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, June 4, at the Marion Golf Athletic Club. Tee time 1 p.m., and $500 for a fourman team with hole sponsorship. Proceeds fund the Rotary Scholarship program and the Marion Chamber of Commerce business promotional work. Sponsored by Arkansas Distributing, Holly Chevrolet, Community Family Medical and Scarbrough Dentistry. Contact the Tracy Brick @870-739-6041 for more information.

***

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

***

Presented by Crowley’s Ridge Volleyball Captain Bailey Loge, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, in West Memphis. June 18, 19 & 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $150 per player and space is limited, so call (870) 394-9426 today to register or for more information. ***

• Softball College Prospect Camp — Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University. Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more). Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 733-4937, or via email at alallensworth@yahoo.com.

***

• Boston Sports Academy — Youth summer baseball program at Franklin Park in West Memphis. Teams are forming now. for registration and information about the Boston Sports Academy, contact Solomon Boston at (870) 733-2169, or call the L.R. Jackson Events Center at (870) 732-1872.

***

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.com , Sara Fenter – sfenter@fenterpt. com, or Jerry Fenter jfenter@fenerpt.com.

***

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystu- diogray.com, or call 901-303- 6221.

• Summer Volleyball Camp —