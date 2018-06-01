Grad, grad, grad — Dad is glad, Mom is sad

She was doing all right — for a while.

My wife may not survive the summer, having realized that this is likely the last one where she can guarantee that all of her “babies” are going to be home for the summer.

You see, her babies aren’t really babies any more. In fact, a couple of them are college graduates now. And even the “little bittle” is headed to junior high school and is now dangerously close to becoming a teenager.

It all started a couple of decades ago, when as Bill Cosby once said “we asked God for some kids that we could send to college.” (Sorry, it turns out Bill did some terrible things, but that is a great description of parenthood). Now, here we are. And May was a festival of graduations for us.

I have to start with my oldest son, Buzz. Yes, that’s his actual name, and as a child he definitely lived up to it. He’s now a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University. He’s got a Biology degree that he’s going to parlay into a Law Degree. Don’t ask me how, but he’s got it all figured out. Yep, after four long years at OBU, he’s heading to Fayetteville to attend the University of Arkansas School of Law. But for now, he’s back home eating all of my food and adjusting my thermostat behind my back. The middle child (and baby boy) Randle is still in the middle of his educational adventure, but he did receive his associate degree in education from ASU Mid-South. He actually got his diploma a couple of days before his big brother, so I’m sure he’ll lord that over him forever. I can’t say enough about how great it was to have ASU Mid-South right here at home. It gave him the opportunity to begin working on his teaching degree while easily (and affordably) transition into doing some “adulting” before he heads off to Henderson State University to finish his BSE in Mid-Level Education.

I’m super proud of the boys… excuse me, young men, and I’m also happy to be moving ever closer to getting them off my insurance! I was very nice about it, but I did inform them that I had bought them their first vehicles, the next one was on them. I also recently bought them the last cell phone I was going to be financing on their behalf. And they’ve both got summer jobs, so that financial freedom I’ve been anticipating since the mid-90s is getting ever closer.

But not to be left out of all this, the baby girl, Terra, finished her seven-yearlong tenure at Bragg Elementary School, graduating from the sixth grade. This one’s a little tough on me, though. As much as I tease my boys about it being time for them to leave the nest, I’m not quite ready to have a daughter in junior high. On top of that, she turned 12 in May, so there’s just a lot to process there, and I’m trying to find the pause button. Yep, she’s off to West Junior High in the fall. She’s going to be playing Blue Imp Volleyball, she’s going to be wandering the halls with a bunch of stinky boys, and she’s going to be inching ever closer to being a… teenage girl. I can literally feel my hairs turning gray.

But, like I said, I’m taking it a lot better than my wife. The Mama Hen’s little chicks are slowly leaving the coop. Realizing that my oldest is going to be living in an apartment rather than a dorm, she figured out that he probably isn’t moving back home next summer. And realizing that my middle child is going to want to stay in Arkadelphia after he graduates while his beloved finishes school nearby, he’s likely got maybe one more summer vacation at home. And well, she’s not OK with any of that. Now every time we do something as a family, it’s potentially the “last time” we’ll all go to the zoo, or take a family vacation, or go eat sushi… Again, I’m not sure why this is a surprise to her, but every now and then, I can catch her fighting off a tear or two.

But all joking aside, I am very proud of my children. And to quote Arkansas’s own Conway Twitty, “May God bless you, and each step you take bring you closer to the things you seek to find.”

And I don’t know why my wife is sad — she still has me! I’m not going anywhere!

Maybe that’s why she’s crying?

Ralph Hardin is editor of the Evening Times and the Marion Ledger. He is a life-long resident of Marion where he lives with his lovely wife and whatever kids might still be home for now.

“Marion State of Mind” By Ralph Hardin