Marion Ledger Briefs

The Marion Ledger prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Crittenden Publishing office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com.

Always include contact information.

– To benefit both the West Memphis & Marion Animal Shelters, Saturday, June 2 at Ethel’s Old Airport Club, 5934 Hwy. 70 West, West Memphis. $100 for Best Hand. 1st Bike out at 10 a.m. Last Bike out at 12 p.m. Last Bike in 3 p.m. Registration $25, Co-Rider $20. Includes poker run T-shirt and BBQ plate lunch. Raffles, live and silent auctions, Boston butts $30.

• The Marion Chamber of Commerce and the Marion Rotary Club – Present the Melton Holt Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday June 4th at the Marion Golf Athletic. Tee time 1 p.m. and $500 for a four man team with hole sponsorship. Proceeds fund the Rotary Scholarship program and the Marion Chamber of Commerce business promotional work. Sponsored by Arkansas Distributing, Holly Chevrolet, Community Family Medical and Scarbrough Dentistry. Contact the Tracy Brick at 870-739-6041 for more information.

• Lakeshore Association Improvement Group Meeting – Saturday, June 9 at 2 p.m. To discuss your concerns of this community and have representatives from government agencies to help answer questions. At the park located on Estate Drive next to Hope Church and old basketball court.

• Boys & Girls Club Summer Program – Sponsored by City of Marion Parks & Recreation Monday, June 4 through Friday, Aug. 10 at Brunetti Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. $50 per child (some programs and any field trips may carry an additional fee). Lunch and snack provided each day. Call Darin McCollum at 870-735-1658 for more information and to register. Limited number of spots.

• J. S. Phelix 80 Year Alumni Reunion – From the Little Red House to J. S. Phelix Alumni Reunion for 1938 to 1970. Reunion will be Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Clarion Hotel, 2007 S. Service Rd., West Memphis. For more information contact Mary Alice Catha at 901-8284913 or Gurice Martin at 901826-2469.

• Bible Study Fellowship – In-depth, inter-denominational Bible study with the study of Paul’s letter to the Romans. Meetings are at Marion United Methodist Church, 81 Military Road, Marion on Thursday evenings at 6:20 p.m. and there are groups for both men and women. Runs through May 2018. Join in at any time. For more information call Pat Nave at 901-288-9716 or Paul Nave at 901-287-1343.

• Purchase Birth & Death Certificates – At Crittenden County Health Unit, Vital Records Department, 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis during office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birth Certificate $12 ($10 for each additional copy) and Death Certificates $10 ($8 for each additional copy). You can still purchase certificates at 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Sponsor USDA Food Program – at the YMCA Avondale Elementary After School Care, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis, YMCA Marion Elementary After School Care, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion and YMCA Marion Intermediate After School Care, 100 L. H. Polk Dr., Marion.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

– Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

