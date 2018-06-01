Photo by Lynn Lampkin, MSD

Teachers of the Year

Avondale Elementary School’s Kristen Catt was named Marion School District Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. Catt (left) is in her fifth year teaching kindergarten in the Marion School District. Each campus also recognized their own Teacher of the Year including Marion Elementary School’s Elizabeth Franklin, Marion Intermediate School’s Judy Morris, Marion Middle School’s Lentisha Brown, Marion Junior High’s Becky Adkins, and Marion High School’s Anne Creekmore (inset).