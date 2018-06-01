Wet and wild ‘Fun in the Sun’

It has to be close to the end of the school year when you see a fire truck spraying a bunch of kids. Students at Marion Elementary School had plenty of opportunities Wednesday to cool off in the heat during the annual Fun in the Sun year-ending celebration. An obstacle course presented a challenge to the youngster and as well as two water slides were a lot of fun for the kids and adults, and even a lawn sprinkler was pressed into service. Treats and cool drinks were available and even the adults compared their candy-colored tongues with the students. Even if a teacher didn't want to get wet, a few students made sure that did sure that didn't happen. As the day wound down, best buddies strolled through the artificial shower from the fire truck and towel-draped kids got hugs from adults.

Photos by Mike Douglas, Marion School District