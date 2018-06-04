Submitted photo

Blackford Scholarship Presentation

John Blackford presents Mallory Caldwell a $750 check to help further her education. Caldwell, who recently graduated from Marlon High School, was the school’s inaugural recipient of the Jana Blackford Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is offered through the Marion Chamber Foundation and will be awarded annually to one senior from each high school in Crittenden County with plans to pursue a degree in a medical-related field. Tax deductible donations to fund the scholarship may be made to the Marion Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, in care of the Marion Chamber of Commerce.

Photo by Billy Woods

WMSD retirees

Five classified workers retiring from the West Memphis School District were recently honored. They are Thelma Williams, a para-pro at Wonder Elementary, Deborah Sparks, a para-pro at Bragg Elementary, Wonder Elementary custodian Jack O'Gwin, Maddux cafeteria worker Denise Thomas and Wonder Junior High secretary Esther Talley. Awards were also given in memoriam to Weaver Elementary cafeteria worker Loretta Mangum and Academies of West Memphis attendance officer Lawrence Perkins.

Photo courtesy of Facebook

‘Earle-y’

Retirement

Earle School District recently recognized staff members who were retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Retirees were honored not only for their years of service and dedication to the students of Earle, but to the community as a whole. Earle Mayor Sherman Smith and State Representative Milton Nicks were on hand for the special ceremony.

File photo

One of the more popular Fourth of July events out at Horseshoe Lake is the Boat Parade, which always features fun themes and a great turnout.