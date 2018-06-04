HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, June 5, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Doublecheck all your information today, because something doesn't add up. It's possible that you are in a bit of a fog – daydreaming or lost in fantasy? Be mindful. Get your facts straight.

You are the financial wizard of the zodiac, and today you are focused on money issues. Please know this: Confusion is possible! You might not have all the facts, or you might be deceived. Use caution.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It's hard to be yourself with others today, because you might be misunderstood. Or perhaps you misunderstand an authority figure, like a parent or a boss. It's a dicey day!

(June 21 to July 22) Today many people are confused, including you. In all likelihood, your information is not correct. Don't drink the Kool-Aid.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) A friend or a member of a group might say something that doesn't sit right with you. Trust your inner instincts. If you think something fishy is going on, it is!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Do not take what bosses, parents and authority figures say at face value. They might misunderstand something, or you might misunderstand it. Doublecheck everything!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Don't fall for fancy words, especially when it comes to politics, religion or racial issues, because these are all hot buttons. Some people will say anything just to win you over. (Don't fall for this.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) When dealing with financial matters, especially regarding shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and such – double-check your figures. Confusion is possible today!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You might feel disappointed in a friend or a partner today. Cut this person some slack, because confusion and misinterpretation can take place on both ends. No one knows anything for sure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Doublecheck everything at work today, as well as matters related to your health or something to do with a pet, because communications are confused. What you hear might not be what was said.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Romance might get you down today. (Sadly, it's all too common for everyone.) Remember: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Postpone important family discussions for another day. Today there could be a pity party going on, or perhaps people are uninformed or misinformed. It's not a good day to act.

BORN TODAY: You are intelligent, emotionally intense and passionate about everything you do. You give yourself high goals. This year is about personal responsibilities, family and service to others. Take care of yourself so that you can help others. Explore the arts. Enroll in a class. Nurture relationships you value. Personalize your home with memories of these relationships.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)