Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

By Holly Bacon hbacond7@aol.com Youth Garden

The Horseshoe Lake Youth Group, is sponsored by the Hughes Town & Country Club Garden. They will have their first summer meeting on June 6, at 1 p.m., at the Horseshoe Lake Library. If it rains, then it will be rescheduled for June 7, at 1 p.m. Children 6 years old and up are welcome to attend. The first meeting will be preparing the planters for flowers and vegetables to be planted.

Congratulations

Congratulations go out to Brittany Nelson, she graduated from Liberty University in Virginia, in May. Brittany received her bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies with honors. She is finishing this degree to pursue her education to become a lawyer. Enjoying this adventure with Brittany was her mom, Deana Fisher of Horseshoe Lake. Brittany made all the arrangements and they visited New York, D.C. and Virginia. A beautiful summary from Brittany was “That weekend was a most memorable vacation to date. Brittany took her mom on her first plane ride, hopped around the country to show her things she’s never seen before. Graduation is supposed to start a new chapter, in your life, but Brittany thinks it started a new chapter for both of them.”

Treasure Hunt

Longtime Residents of Hughes, The Vanderford’s will have their home opened up on June 8-9, for a moving sale. On Friday, June 8, hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., On Saturday, June 9, hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The address is 402 Main St., in Hughes. A third date may be set for later.

Fourth of July

Fourth of July Events are in the works. This year you can pre-order the color of your shirt until June 8th. Visit the Facebook Page Horseshoe Lake, AR_4th of July Festival. If you don’t pre-order, only Navy Blue and White will be available at Bond’s Grocery. If you are wanting to donate or need more information, contact Jennifer Burch at 901-359-5634. This year the Boat Parade will start with registration (assigning numbers) at 4:15 p.m. at the West End of the Lake (The old Pete Streiff/ Now Nancy & Pat Bonds Horseshoe Lake Access Ramp). The parade will take off at 5 p.m. For more information on Boat Parade, contact Pam Chamness at 870-6354106.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgements

June 1st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Conner David Nelson and Alfred Chamness.

June 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ryan Sampson, Cross Garett Morgan and Steele Taylor Winterer.

June 3rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Will Trail, Marion Bonds and Suzanne Stobaugh Baker. Happy Anniversary to: Larry & Jo Harshbarger.

June 4th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Laura F. Parker, Shawn Kelly, Ginger Coats and Claudia Mae Pouncey. Happy Anniversary to: Dennis & Lethia Cupples.

June 5th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Kate Horn and Andy Buell. Happy Anniversary to: Buddy & JuJu Hughes. In Memory: Vernon Bernard.

June 6th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: William L. Marotti, Sr. and Beth Arnold. Happy Anniversary to: Patrick & Alicia Chamness. In Memory: Charlie DeWitt, Guy (Gene) Arnold and Elizabeth McCafferty.

June 7th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Courtney Coats, Kassie Bobo and Ben Wunderlich. In Memory: Kay Brown.

Calendar of Events June 3rd

Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Sunday School, 9:45 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

June 4th

Hughes Rotary club meets, 6 p.m.

Horseshoe Lake Town Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall on Highland Dr.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

June 5th

Yoga Class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Horseshoe Lake Fire Dept, meets, 6:30 p.m., Fire Station on Lake Estates Drive.

June 6th

Bible Study, ( Horseshoe Lake Church.

p.m., Baptist

June 7th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept, meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

June 8th

Zumba class, 8:30 a.m., Surf Club Building.

