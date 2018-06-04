New highway proving dangerous

Fatal crashes lead to increased patrols

From the Arkansas News Service www.arns.com

The latest extension to Arkansas 25 in Conway, open to motorists for less than a year, has developed a reputatio as a dangerous roadway. The one-mile stretch has been the site of two fatal crashes in May alone. Now the department plans to increase patrols on the roadway.

The speed limit is 45 mph, but police say motorists are ignoring them and speeding right past, often at speeds of up to 70 mph. The latest crash claimed the life of a 16 year old.

Police plan to immediately step up patrols on the roadway, hoping that increased presence and a few speeding tickets will be enough to get motorists to slow down.

The first fatal wreck on Arkansas 25 this year involved a motorcycle and truck. The most recent happened this past weekend and involved three vehicles and claimed the life of one person.