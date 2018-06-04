Pack of Patriots honored in the postseason

Recognition pours in for Marion baseball players after a season that included a 6A- East Conference Championship

Following a season that saw the Marion Patriots lock up the topseed in the 6A-East and make a quarterfinal appearance in the 6A state tournament, nine Patriots, including Marion’s head coach Pete Prater, received postseason honors.

After just his first season behind the reigns of the Patriots, Prater received the 6A-East Outstanding Coach of the Year recognition, guiding Marion to an 18-8 overall record and a 6-4 conference record in his debut season with the team. That win total includes a 7-5 victory over Jonesboro (22-9) in the 6A-East Conference Championship game, a loss that ended an 11-game winning streak for Jonesboro, including two wins over Marion earlier in the regular season.

Topping off the honors for the Patriots players is Henderson State signee and Patriots senior catcher Peyton McElroy. The Marion backstop was named to the 6A-East All-Star team as well as receiving 6A-East All-State honors. McElroy played in 21 games this past season, racking up 21 hits and 21 RBI’s with a batting average of .292.

Also getting dubbed with 6AEast All-State distinctions were seniors Jackson Randolph and Peyton Walker.

Randolph, who served as a true utility player, appearing in the field and on the mound during the season, appeared in 23 games, picking up 23 hits, 24 RBI’s while scoring 17 runs and swinging for an average of .384 at the plate. Walker pitched and played first base for the Patriots, gaining 20 hits and scoring 20 runs while driving in 14 runs throughout a season that saw the Marion vet hit for an average of .377.

Representing the Patriots on the 6A All-Tournament team is shortstop senior Tony Rudd who, along with displaying a brilliant glove and aerobatics in the midinfield, scored 21 runs on 21 hits while driving in 14 and accumulating a .368 batting average.

Rudd went 2-for-5 and scored a run in the Patriots only game of the 2018 6A state tournament, a 10-7 loss to State-Runner Benton in the quarterfinals.

Rounding out the awards for the Patriots is a slew of 6A-East All-Conference selections, including Rudd, junior infielder and pitcher Alex O’Brien, sophomore outfielder Slade Webb, pitcher and corner infielder sophomore Braeden Wolford and utility player and pitcher, freshman Daidrick Cail.

By Collins Peeples