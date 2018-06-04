Scammers use fake sweepstakes to steal cash from unsuspecting folks

Attorney General’s office issues a consumer alert

Arkansas AG’s Office

LITTLE ROCK – Any prize that requires a processing fee or personal financial information is a scam. Con artists are trying to convince Arkansans that they have won a sweepstakes or lottery but in order to get the prize, they must pay a fee or fill out a form to provide banking information for the scammer to “deposit the money.”

“A legitimate prize should never cost a consumer money,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“Consumers need to be cautious when receiving unsolicited phone calls or emails. Arkansans work hard for their money and these criminals continue to plot to find ways to steal it. We should all remain vigilant in protecting our money and privacy.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips to help consumers spot one of these scams:

• Consumers should not try to collect winnings from a sweepstakes they do not remember entering.

• Never give out personal financial information.

• Do not pay money up front in an attempt to claim a prize.

• Always remember, if it looks or seems too good to be true, it most likely is.

• Scammers often use the name of legitimate businesses, like Publishers Clearinghouse, or a similar name to trick consumers into turning over their information.

Consumers should ignore all unsolicited sweepstakes prizes and immediately contact the Attorney General’s Office to report the call or email. When money is wired, especially to a foreign country, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to get it returned.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.go v or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook. com/AGLeslieRutle dge.

Other News from the Attorney General’s Office:

• Rutledge Announces 7th Annual Never Forgotten: Arkansas Takes Action Event

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will host the Never Forgotten: Arkansas Takes Action event on Tuesday, July 17 at the Benton Event Center. The event was established to raise awareness of the challenges associated with missing persons cases and recognize Arkansas’s missing children and adults.

“The Never Forgotten event brings these families together to remember their loved ones and provides law enforcement training to continue the search for our missing,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “There are numerous families across Arkansas who live every day with the pain of missing a loved one. Together, we can raise awareness because someone, somewhere has information about each of our missing loved ones.”

From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., a panel discussion will be held for the families of missing persons on available resources to assist them with locating their loved one. Participating agencies include Arkansas State Police, Arkansas State Crime Lab, Arkansas Crime Information Center, FBI, the Morgan Nick Foundation and others.

• Rutledge Statement on News of Ebby Steppach

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement in response to the developments in the case of Ebby Steppach’s a Little Rock woman missing since 2015.

“Over the past two years, Arkansans have kept Ebby’s family in their thoughts and prayers as they sought answer into Ebby’s disappearance” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I first met Ebby’s mother, Laurie Jernigan, in 2016 at my Annual Never Forgotten event along with many other brave families of missing persons. I witnessed her grief firsthand, but I also saw Laurie’s true strength as she endured unimaginable pain. As Laurie and her family bring their daughter home, I pray they find solace and peace as they wrestle with this difficult new reality. On this devastating occasion, I ask my fellow Arkansans to help shine light on the state's over 500 active missing persons cases.

Please pray for Ebby's family as well as for those who are searching for other missing Arkansans.'

• Rutledge Statement on SCOTUS Decision on Planned Parenthood v.

Jegley

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision uphold enforcement of Arkansas abortion law in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Jegley.

“As Attorney General, I have fully defended this law at every turn and applaud the Supreme Court’s decision against Planned Parenthood today. Protecting the health and well-being of women and the unborn will always be a priority.

We are a pro-life state and always will be as long as I am Attorney General.”

From Jessica Ray