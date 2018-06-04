‘Tuesdays at Two’

Parkin Archeological State Park offering weekly programs this summer

Park Interpreter It is summertime again, and that means “Tuesday at Two” at Parkin Archeological State Park.

Join us each Tuesday during June and July at 2 p.m. for a craft program for kids. A new nature based craft will be offered each week and there is no charge for participation in this event.

All activities will be held at the Parkin Archeological State Park Visitor Center, 60 Hwy. 184 N., in Parkin. Each session will last about 45 minutes and will meet in the park visitor center. No reservations are required.

For questions about this event or any others please call Ryan Smith at 870755-2500 or email him at ryan.smith@arkansas.gov

From Ryan Smith