Greyhounds place 2nd in Bringing the Heat Classic

The local 9U team came up a point shy in the championship game in Memphis

Don’t let their size fool you. The 9U Arkansas Greyhounds are making big moves, coming up one point shy against Memphis Basketball Association in the Bringing the Heat Classic, played in Memphis this past week.

The Greyhounds went 2-1 in pool play, games which assign teams rankings in the actual tournament, falling to Memphis Basketball Association by six points in Friday’s game, 31-25.

The local youths made a more solid showing in the championship game the following day, coming up short against the Association 27-26.

Greyhounds head coach Jacob Schultz says that some of the parents of his players believed a Greyhounds free throw hadn’t been counted, playing a huge factor in the slim difference, but the head coach isn’t obsessing over it.

“Of course, I want to win,” Schultz said. “But, I enjoy getting to the championship game because, win or lose, momma gets a picture with the trophy.”

The 9U Greyhounds, comprised of players nine years of age and under from Northeast Arkansas, held a lead over Memphis Basketball Association, which Schultz refers to more as an “All-Star team” with different players jumping aboard the team for different games, most of the championship bout until a few turnovers and easy buckets for the victors sealed the Greyhounds Runner-Up fate.

“The kids played really good,” Schultz said. “I was proud of them, going from losing by six and we were leading pretty much the entire game. They made a couple of free throws, made a couple of layups and that was the game.

But, I was proud of them.”

During the Brining the Heat Classic, the Greyhounds also played against the Memphis Heat and EOYOF.

Schultz says that progression the 9U Greyhounds made this weekend in the tournament is a reflection of the progression the team has made over the past couple of seasons. The head coach began working with this group of players when they were in first grade and says they are now at a more advanced place in their development than his prized 11U Greyhounds squad.

“I see them progressing really well,” Schultz said.

“They shoot better than my 11-year-olds did when they were that age and play the game of basketball a lot better. They play as a team a lot better and, to me, that’s something that is important in basketball.”

Despite the age of his players, playing as one unbreakable unit is something that Schultz stresses to his players.

“I think a lot of times we get too hyper focused on skills and mixed tape videos and skill videos of people doing work outs in a gym and dribbling around chairs and cones and what not,” Schultz said. “At the end of the day, basketball is a game of five on five and you have to understand the fundamentals of being part of a team. There are no chairs or cones out there on the court, just you and another guy… At this age, it’s all about dad’s trying to put their kids on Facebook and that’s fine. There’s an audience and a place for that.

But, I’ve always been the coach to say that you have to be part of a team. Even LeBron, he has all the skills in the world, but he still has to be a part of four other people out there.”

The 9U Greyhounds play every Thursday in Crawfordsville against local teams and teams as far away as Jonesboro and Olive Branch. The youths next tournament appearance is June 29.

Sprinting to victory

The 16U Arkansas Greyhounds celebrate after winning the Under Armor Memorial Day Classic in Atlanta, Georgia. The Greyhounds went 4-0 in the tournament.

Photo submitted by Eric Moore

By Collins Peeples