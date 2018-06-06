‘Ooh, that smell!’

What would a West Memphis- scented candle smell like?

If you’re on social media, you’ve probably seen one of those polls that asks you to something like “Name a song that reminds you of your childhood” or “What cartoon character would your best friends describe you as?” and such.

Well, clothing label Country Rebel posted an interesting question on Facebook recently. “If you could make a scented candle that reminds you of your hometown, what would it smell like?”

Jaime Morgan, an Earle native and Marion High School alum now living in Hendersonville, Tennessee, shared the question on his Facebook page and got some… interesting responses.

“Go ahead, West Memphis folks,” he wrote.

“Tell us.”

“Cigarette smoke,” Amy Lipford and Brandy Meres agreed. Sounds like someone grew up in the ‘80s.

“Mosquito spray?” suggested Vance Seaton.

Between May and September, it’s definitely in the air.

“Wet french fries,” said Lisa Owen, which is a very specific response.

But if you’ve been living around here long enough, you know where this is going.

Yep, the smell… you know the one. “That” smell.

“You know West Memphis is ‘Funk Town!’” wrote Chanda Dooms.

“Hot garbage,” replied Cameron Watson.

“The armpit of Arkansas,” wrote Jennifer Garman.

Yes, that’s a little closer to the “odeur d’West Memphis” that, unfortunately, dominates the atmosphere on certain days.

Several people just posted “poop” emojis… or used some more colorful and descriptive language.

You can’t miss it. That dis-stink-tive scent that comes wafting in from the southeast. Getting the answer he (and everyone else) expected, Morgan offered an explanation.

“It actually comes from Presidents Island in Memphis!” he wrote.

“When the wind blows towards West Memphis that’s when you smell it!”