Our View

Identifying potential school shooters before the fact is key

We all know school safety has become a major concern among all of us and we’re hearing about how our publicity conscious politicians in Little Rock are scrambling to come up with methods, procedures, polices and other ways to prevent what we’ve experienced entirely too much of already.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in March wasted no time in forming a committee specifically designed to come up with suggestions, recommendations and ways to prevent school shootings. It is separate from the Joint Performance Review Committee which is also studying ways to address school safety issues.

Since then these panels, composed of state politicians, are focusing on such topics as violent video games; security and school architecture; armed school officers or teachers; and a suspected lack of “morals” in the state’s school children.

Naturally, the gun-control proponents want to include their input which naturally focuses on ridiculous gun bans and mental health issues among youths.

Hutchinson wants these panels to sift through the scores of ideas and proposals and have ready for him their recommendations ahead of the January general session of the Legislature.

During the meetings that have already been held, one committee member, Sen. Trent Garner , R-El Dorado, said arming school teachers is high on his priority list and said other lawmakers are focusing too much on the role of highly trained, commissioned, school security, which he believes, and we agree, could not be used on a large scale due to financial restraints.

Other lawmakers suggest that there needs to be more attention given to so-called abstract ideas.

Rep. Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, asked is anyone going to figure out why students are so angry, which is an issue that is a precursor to implementing safety measures in our schools.

As we’ve just recently pointed out, our juvenile detention facilities are full with youth offenders, several of whom have been identified as having serious mental issues.

We’re not surprised that politics is being played out here after hearing democrats wondering if Gov. Hutchinson’s panel plans to figure costs into any of the findings. Rep.

Michael John Gray of Augusta, the leader of the state Democratic Party, made a point of telling reporters the final report should not make arming teachers a priority.

Arming teachers should be highly considered in light of the fact that you can never have enough school resource officers on campus to equal the number of teachers possibly carrying a weapon to defend themselves or their students.

And, as far as the topic of mental issues and violent video games goes these are only part of the problem.

In most of these shootings records show a history of issues ranging from mental to criminal behavior and even though these problematic individuals have been on the radar screens of authorities little to nothing was done to adequately monitor their behavior which very likely could have prevented such tragic endings.

Using the old saying, “Closing the gate after the cows got out” or having in place strict safeguards at our schools without first identifying those people likely to commit such violence and aggressively dealing with them will not prevent future mayhem.