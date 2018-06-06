Stealth Elite claims second at Henderson to start season

Megan Tolleson led Stealth Elite at the plate with a weekend batting average of .747

The Stealth Elite 18U squad made their first appearance of the summer this past weekend, finishing second at the Henderson College Exposure tournament.

The local competitive college exposure team, with a majority of its players coming from the 6A state Runner-Up Marion Lady Patriots, started bracket play with a bang, defeating Nxt Crusaders from Fort Worth, Texas 12-9 after three hours and two extra innings of play. After falling to Wild Thangs (Camden, Arkansas) 6-2 in their second game of bracket play, Stealth Elite rebounded in fashion, downing Arkansas Platinum 8-1.

The win over Platinum brought Steal Elite back onto the field to face Wild Thangs where the local girls put up a competitive fight, despite falling 3-2 in the championship bout.

Head coach Ashley Allensworth was impressed with the performance of the Lady Patriots that she has on her roster.

“The Marion girls showed out,” Allensworth said.

“They really did.”

But just because the Lady Patriots players played certain roles for Marion didn’t mean that those positions were going to transfer over to their assignments on Stealth Elite. Allensworth made several changes, most noticeably moving Marion incoming junior McKinsey Glausier to the leadoff spot of the batting rotation.

“That’s not something she’s used to at all,” Allensworth said. “She’d been doing good in pool play. She’s fast and you want your leadoff hitter to put the ball and play and get on base. She did a good job of that. I think she kind of surprised herself.”

Marion High School head coach Sean Gray says Allensworth’s experimenting with his players is more than welcome as he also plans on shuffling around his players spots in the batting rotation and on the field in an attempt to replace four seniors who started every game this past season.

“I think that’s great because they’re all going to be doing something different this year,” Gray said. “Our whole lineup and everything is going to be completely different after graduating our seniors. So, them getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the lineup and taking on more responsibility is going to be huge next season.”

Stealing the show at the plate for the Marion players this past weekend, however, was incoming Marino High School junior Megan Tolleson who finished the weekend with a .747 batting average.

While Glausier and Tolleson showed out in the batter’s box, incoming junior Megan Adams demonstrated her worth on the hill, tossing 222 total pitches while retiring 13 batters through 14 total innings this past weekend.

“She did awesome,” Allenswoth said. “She’s definitely not used to pitching that much, but I was really proud of her.”

Next up for the Lady Patriots turned Steal Elite, some of the girls, including Glausier, Adams and Hartly Charlton, are going with Allensworth on a trip to Georgia for a college prospect camp this Friday.

Gray is excited to see the progression his players make over the summer once they return to the Lady Patriots dugout.

“I think it gives them a chance to hone their skills and be a lot more confident going into next season because a lot of them are going to be depended on to do a lot more than they did this past year,” Gray said.

Fans don’t have to travel to Georgia to see the Steal Elite squad in action, however. Steal Elite’s next tournament takes place in West Memphis June 16-17.

By Collins Peeples