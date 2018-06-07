AGFC Fishing Report

Hot spots all over the state

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission

www.agfc.com The full moon on last week typically means bream are spawning and it makes for a great time to fish for bream, as well as for bass that are looking to feed on the bream. Andrews Bait Shop on Lake Nimrod tells us that bream are excellent this week. Look for bream in 3 to 6 feet depth and around rocky points. Worms or crickets both will get a response. All species are quite active, they tell us.

Lisa's Bait Shop in Benton says that customers are heading over to Lake Ouachita to haul in big slabs of crappie. They're using No. 4 and 6 crappie minnows. Bream and bass are also very good at Ouachita.

Our reporters covering Lake Conway report that bream are good to excellent.

Lake Sequoyah in Springdale says that the catfish bite is excellent. It's also a good time to hook some bluegill.

Nice catches of trout continue to be evident in the tailwater of Bull Shoals Dam, according to our reports from Cotter Trout Dock. The brown trout are loving sculpins, they say.

Both guides Lou Gabric and Tom Reynolds at Norfork Lake tell us that the lake was unbelievably busy during the three-day holiday weekend. The striped bass, hybrid bass and white bass bites have been outstanding, and topwater action has been intense. But that's about to drop off as the water temperature rises (it's already reached the 80s there), so take it in while you can.