Free Fishing Day!

By John Criner

Times Outdoors Columnist Ever think about going fishing, perhaps for the first time? When taking the kids to Tilden Rodgers and watching them catch some catfish for supper the thought occurs that this is really fun. There is extra fishing equipment and plenty of bait, so why not join in the fun? Fishing is a great way to enjoy the family and the outdoors. If you try it, it has been known to become habit forming. Papa Duck can not remember when he did not go fishing with Papa.

Dr. Keith started in the lake behind the house before he had long pants.

There is only one problem.

Youths under 16 years old fish for free, but adults must have a current Arkansas State fishing license. Got yours?

Gov. Hutchinson has proclaimed June 8 through June 10 Free Fishing Weekend and no fishing license is required for both residents and out of state fishermen. The fishing starts at noon on Friday, June 6, 2018 and ends at midnight on Sunday June 10th. State fishing limits, boating regulations, and other rules must be obeyed. After these three days fishing license are required. A yearly resident license is $10.30, but a three day license is $6.50 and a trout stamp is $5.

These are bargain prices.

Non Resident yearly license is $50 and a three day permit is $16. The non-resident trout stamp is $12.

Now that we can fish without a license, where can we fish at no cost?

Fortunately there are several places within an hours drive. Tilden Rodgers Lake is a good place to start with its clean banks and has recently been stocked with catfish and bream.

Wapanocca north of Turrell has free access with a nice wide ramp and parking lot.

Driving by the headquarters on the levee road fishing is allowed and continuing about a mile, there is a nice fishing and observation pier that is free. Go south to Horseshoe Lake and launch your boat on the west side at the Nancy and Pat Bonds AG& F newly remodeled concrete ramp. If fishing supplies are needed or a few groceries, stop at Bonds store just before you reach the lake. Another free fishing hole is Bear Creek Lake which is close to Marianna. The boat ramp is being upgraded but there is some bank fishing and Bear Creek is known for bream and big shellcrackers. It is about an hour drive and worth the trip because the water is very clear and there are many coves to get out of the wind.

With free license and free lakes, not counting the many small ponds where permission is often given, there is no excuse to not take that kid and enjoy Mother Nature, while getting a fresh fish supper.

Last weekend fishermen had to dodge the thunder storms and sudden high winds. Kamp Karefree and Bonds’ boat launches had pleasure boaters and fishing boats that were mostly after bream and crappie, but the catfishing was the best using minnows and stink baits. Several boats told about catching the cats on crickets. Fishing at Wapanocca was difficult because of the expanding moss and the bream were off their beds. Several fishermen were using Tilden Rodgers with only fair success on the catfish. The best stringers were caught on hot dogs.

These are the free lakes.

Papa Duck and Noah Brawley visited Midway Lake after bream and bass.

We launched at Ed’s Boat Camp, who has a $5 launch fee, and when we came in, there was a good crowd of fishermen showing off their ice boxes full of fish, especially 5-10 pound catfish. After getting crickets from Miss Joyce, who always gives a very generous count of crickets, we went where she told us and found some beds of big river bream. About 10:30 the fishing slowed and the heat became unpleasant so we headed home with 35 Big Black River bream and three nice bass. Noah caught a 10 pound grinnel that really put up a fight! Midway may be the hot lake right now. It’s only about 15 minutes past Horseshoe and it is a big long river lake. The boat ramp is open at daylight. For more information give Miss Joyce a call at 870-3392878.

We are just starting into the summer. It seems like only yesterday that we had a fire in the fireplace.

This is a great time to be with the family, so make the best of it and send some pictures and stories.

Arkansas has been blessed by Mother Nature, so enjoy it. Every fishing trip that is missed never comes back! When you land that big fish, remember Lakeside Taxidermy is glad to mount it quickly at a very fair price, and they look really good. Ask The Game Warden is glad to answer your outdoor questions. Take time to visit with our wardens when you get the chance.

Theses are the men that will help you if you get into an outdoor problem.

John Criner