M(Q)IRO§€(Q)IPE

AME§ (Mardn 21 to Apri 19) For Friday, June 8, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a busy day! Short trips and opportunities to talk to siblings, neighbors and relatives might arise. Entertain at home to show off your decorating ideas!

You have moneymaking ideas, which is not surprising. Basically, you want to use your assets and resources now for practical purposes. That's a smart idea.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) With Mercury in your sign, you're eager to talk to others, especially a female friend. This might be a great day to discuss future travel plans. Do you have any ideas?

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Avoid disputes about inheritances, taxes, debt and insurance issues, because they only will drain you. Furthermore, people notice you now. Stay cool.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your involvement with someone younger is entertaining for you. Meanwhile, be patient with a partner or close friend. When Mars is opposite your sign, it's natural to be easily annoyed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Because people in authority are impressed by you, use this day to your advantage. Ask for what you want! Artistic, creative friends are supportive as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Grab every chance to travel or enjoy a vacation, because this is what you want to do now. Not only do you feel playful, you're eager to learn something

new and explore more of the world!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Avoid disputes about shared property and money problems, because this only promotes tension at home. Hey, you have divine protection with Jupiter in your sign. Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way now. Not only that, romance also is a gift to many of you as well!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It feels good to work hard and be productive, which is what you are doing. This might be why you are spending more than usual as well. Relationships with partners and close friends are cozy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Get more physical exercise, because with Mars in your sign now, you have energy to burn! This is a playful, fun-loving time. Enjoy good times with others!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You might enjoy entertaining at home. If you're lucky, friends will help you with home repairs. (Just keep the food and drink flowing.)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are funny, articulate and intelligent. You also are playful, energetic and adaptive. This is a time of completion and taking inventory. Review past triumphs and failures as you finish this nine-year cycle. You might let go of people, jobs and places in order to move on to something new. You are moving away from heavy burdens to something new and lighter!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)