Church Announcements

420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Anniversary Banquet honoring Dr. E. D. Whitfield and First Lady Carolyn Whitfield will be Saturday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at Eugene Woods Civic Center, 212 Polk, West Memphis. Donation $20 for adults and $10 for children (12 and under).

First Missionary Baptist Church, 434 S. 12th St., West Memphis: Come join the God Squad Church Unit of Special Agents at VBS, Monday, June 11 through Friday, June 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. Classes from pre school age to adults.

Heavenly Peace Baptist Church, 902 E. Thompson St., West Memphis: Presents Annual Youth Day Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Darren Carthon of Temple of Praise Church, Memphis, Tennessee. Rev. Gregory Powels, host pastor.

Keeping It Real Ministries: Celebrating Eight Years in Ministry on Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. in the St. John’s Church building, 1955 Old Hwy. 64 B, Crawfordsville. Guest church and pastor will be Pastor Roy C. Nelms and The Union Valley MB Church of Wynne. We are asking everyone to come and help us celebrate this grand occasion. Pastor Randy Smith Sr. is the host pastor.

Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hughes: Celebrating Pastor and Wife 13th Anniversary for Rev. Cornell Jackson and Sis. Tamekia Jackson Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. Master of Ceremony Bro. Mose Jackson the 3rd from Rose Hill MB Church of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Guest speaker will be Rev. Cedric Coleman from Spring Grove MB Church of Haynes Arkansas. Pulpit manager Rev. Marshall Parker of Beautiful Zion MB Church of West Memphis. Everyone is invited to attend.

New Beginning Outreach Ministries, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Invites you to join in with us as we celebrate our Musicians Appreciation Program Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Guests will be Sophia & The Heavenly Sounds of Earle, St. Mark MBC of Joiner VYAA Praise Team of West Memphis and many more. Vicky Furr McMillian, sponsor. Willie James Coleman, pastor.

New Saint Paul Baptist Church, 326 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Will have its 9th Love Day Celebration Program for Pastor Charles Clark Sr. and First Lady, Petri Clark Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. at New St. Paul Baptist Church. Reverend Remille Faulkner, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church will be the speaker and his congregation will be our guests. The members of New Saint Paul will like for you to come out and fellowship with us and help us celebrate our Pastor and Wife’s 9th anniversary.

Old St. Paul News: No Children’s Church Sunday, June 10. Pastor Anthony is the guest speaker at Total Deliverance on Sunday June 10 for their Pastor and Wife Love Day at 3 p.m. Frederick Anthony, pastor.

Philadelphia Outreach Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis: Youth Explosion Saturday, June 9 at 1 p.m. ‘Transforming Lives Kingdom Style.’ Free food, free hair cuts, games, water slides, vendors, and music. Dr. Steven Nance, pastor.

Transformation Life

Church, at New Lehi Church, 110 N. Hwy. 147, Lehi: Spring Revival Tuesday, June 12 through Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. nightly. Tuesday speaker Pastor Courtney Hill, Sr. of Transformation Life Church. Wednesday speaker Minister Lonnell Thornton Hill, associate minister of Transformation Life Church. Thursday speaker Elder Walter Thornton of Greater Grace Temple COGIC of Beaumont, Texas. Friday speaker Pastor Joy L. Thornton of Greater St. Mark MB Church of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Unity Baptist Church,

719 S. 11th St., West Memphis: Family and Friends Day on Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Minister Rodney Gilbert an associate minister at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at Clarkedale and their church family will be our guests. Rev. W. C. Gray, sponsor. Dr. Herman Coleman, host pastor.

Beautiful Zion Missionary Baptist Church,