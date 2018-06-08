Good Shepherd’s Day program
Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry, 2805 S. Service Rd., West Memphis: Sunday, June 10 at 2:30 p.m. having Good Shepherd’s Day for Pastor Ricky and Lady Rita Hunter. Guest speaker will be Pastor Howard Houston of Redemption Christian Church of Memphis, Tennessee. Other guests are Pastor Charles Thompson of Harvest Christian Church, Pastor S. J. Parker Sr. of New Zion MBC and Bishop Patrick Moody of El Shaddai Ministries of Marion. Please come out and be blessed. R. L. Hunter, pastor.