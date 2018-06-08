HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, June 9, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good day for serious financial planning. If out shopping, you will want to buy only practical, long-lasting items. You feel sensible today.

Today the Moon is in your sign, dancing with Saturn and at odds with fiery Mars. Make travel plans, study, write and avoid disputes with authority figures.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're in the driver's seat when it comes to discussions about shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances or insurance issues. Your mind is clear and focused. You're in the zone!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Research will go well today because you will pay attention to detail, plus you have mental endurance. Someone older, perhaps a female, might help you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You make a strong impression on bosses and VIPs. They see you as reliable, steady and conscientious. They can count on you to deliver the goods.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day to study or finish a paper or manuscript, because you are mentally calm and ready to work. Authority figures will listen to you, which is a major bonus.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 Oct. 22) Take care of red-tape details today, because you're in the right frame of mind to do this. Clear up as much as possible before you start your week tomorrow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Discussions with loved ones, partners and close friends will be serious but practical today. Be patient with family members, because someone might lose it. Be cool.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a productive day! You will get a lot done. You also might see ways to improve your health, especially with joint pain or something related to your bones or teeth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Parents must be patient with their kids today. Likewise, romantic partners must be patient with each other. This is a good day to practice your skills at something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) An older family member, probably a female, might have advice for you today. (It never hurts to listen.) Hey, you don't have to reinvent the wheel – we get it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your critical faculties are sharp today, which is why you can do work that requires attention to detail. You are mentally persevering and tireless. Good job!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are talkative and persuasive. Because you like variety and stimulation, this coming year will appeal to you, as it is full of exciting changes and new beginnings! It's time to take initiative and clarify your goals. What you begin now will unfold in the future, because this is the beginning of a new cycle. Your physical strength will increase this year as well. That's a bonus!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)