Marriage Licenses

May 30 Balla M. Camara, 53, and Aminata Keita, 35, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi May 31 Kevin Smith, 46, and Deliouse V. Mason, 56, both of Cordova, Tennessee Luis F. Ramos, 30, and Carrie A. Iacomini, 26, both of Memphis Ismael Ramo, 26, and Maria J. Lara,, 22 both of Memphis June 1 Alvaro Sanchez, 46, Imelda Jimenez, 34, both of Memphis Ricardo A. Espinoza, 25, of Memphis and Karen I Garcia, 22, of Germantown, Tennessee Jesus E. Esparza, 24, and Bella Duarte, 23, both of Memphis Carlos D. Aquilar, 34, and Angela D. Humphrey, 33, both of Memphis Nicholas P. Schlattler, 28, and Natalie M. Branscum, 28, both of Memphis Miquel A. Alvarez, 28, and Kimberly J. Vazquez, 23, both of Memphis Jeremy E. Statts, 25, and Kadijah K. Williams, 24, both of Memphis Aurelio Garcia, 41, and Violeta Hernandez, 33, both of Memphis Clarence R. Williams, 52, and Adrianne L. Gilmore, 49, both of Coldwater, Mississippi June 4 Stephen K. Hart, 69, of West Memphis, and Olive K. Shinn, 62, of Memphis Rachel O. Wright, 25, and Katelyn R. Baker, 25, both of Memphis Jose R. Hernandez, 21, and Alma Y. Duran, 24, both of Memphis James K. Lantrip, 54, and Leslie C. Craft, 53, both of Memphis Allan W. Watson, 59, and Greta S. Lovejoy, 52, both of West Memphis Jaquarius D. McLaurin, 20, and Keeaurlsure S. Miller, 19, both of West Memphis June 6 Timothy D. Heard, 28, and Tona A. Massengale, 27, both of Marion Cyrus Robinson, 60, of West Memphis, and Louvena Young, 58, of Marion Robert R. Spina, 36, and Heidi K. Reese, 34, both of Marion

Divorce Petitions

May 24

Victor Hill vs. Jill Hill

May 25 Cynthia Holloway vs. John Holloway May 29 Alicia Perry vs. Jerry Walsh Amber McBride vs. Jonathan McBride Courtney Pollard vs.

Pamela Pollard

May 30

Natisha Hale vs.

Lafair Hale Sr.

05-21-18 – 5:10pm – 136 S. George Circle – Attempted Suicide 05-21-18 – 8:19am – 1 Patriot Battery 05-21-18 – 8:23am – 821 Jackson Square – ORD 109 / ORD 239 05-21-18 – 3:00pm – 34 Surry Trace – Theft of Property 05-21-18 – 7:00pm – 553 Par #12 – Violation of a Protection Order 05-21-18 – 7:00pm – 423 Beechwood Cove – Domestic Battery 05-21-18 – 3:00pm – 123 Lori – Terroristic Threatening / Harassment 05-22-18 – 8:00am – 801 Carter – Bullying 05-22-18 – 10:49am – 1208 Knox – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 05-22-18 – 10:25am – 3635 I55 West Service Road Disorderly Conduct 05-22-18 – 12:00pm – 801 Carter – Runaway 05-22-18 – 8:00am – 209 Gavin – General Information 05-22-18 – 7:20am – 801 Carter – Runaway 05-22-18 – 8:00pm – U/K Suspended Driver License 05-22-18 – 9:30pm – 407 Birdie #9 – Domestic Battery / Theft of Property 05-23-18 – 12:00am – 555 Par #11 – Leaving the Scene of an Accident 05-23-18 – 10:10am – 347 Park – Runaway 05-23-18 – 9:30am – 100 Medel Marconi – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 05-23-18 – 8:50am – 452 Military Road – Theft of Property 05-23-18 – 9:30am – 100 Medel Marconi – Loitering 05-23-18 – 11:30am Highway 118 – Vehicles Damaged Due to Hazards in the Roadway 05-23-18 – 3:30pm – 310 Angelos Grove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 05-23-18 – 5:43pm – U/K Internet Stalking of a Child 05-23-18 – 10:45pm – 72 Birch – Criminal Mischief 05-24-18 – 4:15am – 3477 Highway I-55 Service Road Inoperable Tag Light / Suspended Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance 05-24-18 – 5:50am – 76 Hickory – Criminal Trespass 05-25-18 – 8:10am – L.P.Mann – Fleeing / Possession of a Controlled Substance // Criminal Trespass 05-24-18 – 1:30pm – 317 Southwind – Harassing Communications / Terroristic Threatening 05-24-18 – 8:30am – 307 Dozier – Domestic Battery / Criminal Mischief 05-24-18 – 9:45am – 801 Carter – Disorderly Conduct 05-24-18 – 10:34am – U/K Harassment 05-24-18 – 7:00pm – 240 Manor – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 05-24-18 – 8:00am – 100 L.H.Polk – Harassment 05-24-18 – 5:09pm – 371 N. Prairie Cove – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 05-24-18 – 4:26pm – 78 Willow – Criminal Mischief 05-24-18 – 8:00am – 115 Chestnut – Criminal Mischief / Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 05-24-18 – 10:15pm – 651 Riverwest Circle Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 05-25-18 – 12:01am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Comply with Conditions of Suspended Sentence 05-24-18 – 8:00am – 347 Park – Possession of a Handgun by a Minor / Possession of a Defaced Firearm 05-25-18 – 9:09am – 310 Angelos Grove – Theft of Property 05-25-18 – 8:00am – 203 Cabriolet – Financial Identity Fraud 05-25-18 – 10:15am – 475 E. Brick – Theft of Property 05-25-18 – 12:00am – 111 Cottonwood – Theft of Property 05-25-18 – 3:30pm – 904 Neil Sain loop – Residential Burglary / Criminal Mischief / Fleeing 05-25-18 – 8:00am – 408 Magnolia – Theft of Property 05-25-18 – 7:00pm – 527 Par #1 – General Information 05-26-18 – 8:50pm – 121 Cabriolet Cove – General Information 05-26-18 – 9:45am – 555 Par Assault 05-26-18 – 9:45am – 555 Par Aggravated Assault 05-26-18 – 8:35pm – Kuhn Road – Domestic Battery 05-26-18 – 6:00am – 301 Judge Smith #44 – Theft of Property 05-27-18 – 10:18am – 441 Birdie #7 – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening 05-27-18 – 1:00am – 522 Countryside – Natural Death 05-27-18 – 8:29am – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 05-27-18 – 8:45am – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 05-27-18 – 3:00pm – 750 Medel Marconi – Breaking or Entering / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 05-27-18 – 6:55am – 1101 Conner – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 5/21/18 – 5/28/18

5/21/18 1:52 Wilson Avenue / Holiday Drive LEAVING OPEN ENCLOSURE OF ANOTHER / PROPERTY DAMANGE 5/21/18 2:44 798 W Service RD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/21/18 3:37 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/21/18 3:42 403 N 32Nd ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/21/18 4:38 302 S 31St ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/21/18 5:31 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 5/21/18 8:08 700 S Avalon ST 2 THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 5/21/18 8:35 220 E Bond AVE 103 BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 5/21/18 11:02 141 W Jackson AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/21/18 11:26 Vanderbilt/Mimosa LOITERING 5/21/18 11:39 1701 N Avalon ST 229 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/21/18 11:49 2416 E Thompson Ave. OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS / OBSTRUCTS, IMPAIRS, HINDERS, THE PER 5/21/18 11:55 147 Stuart AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/21/18 12:32 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/21/18 12:40 111 Woods St. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/21/18 14:51 100 Court ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/21/18 14:58 Pearce / Ross Contempt Of Court 5/21/18 15:01 350 Afco RD Contempt Of Court 5/21/18 15:06 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/21/18 15:11 308 Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/21/18 15:30 Graham street/ N. 7th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/21/18 16:31 1550 Ingram BLVD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/21/18 16:56 1401 Missouri ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/22/18 2:00 118 Stuart AVE DROVE LEFT OF CENTER 5/22/18 5:14 215 W Jackson AVE 57 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/22/18 8:33 228 W Tyler AVE POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 5/22/18 9:10 1161 Frasyer FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 5/22/18 10:37 Missouri And E. Service GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/18 12:56 520 Parkway DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 5/22/18 14:08 BATTERY 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 5/22/18 14:13 207 N 13Th ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/22/18 14:21 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/18 14:56 1850 N Avalon ST 7 GENERAL INFORMATION 5/22/18 15:55 1403 Missouri ST 1 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 5/22/18 17:19 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 5/22/18 17:27 1550 Ingram BLVD A POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 10GM BUT LT 200GM 5/22/18 17:35 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/22/18 22:41 619 Tulane DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 5/23/18 1:34 106 N Redding ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/23/18 2:09 606 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 5/23/18 2:46 608 S 24Th ST LOITERING 5/23/18 13:10 South 9th Street / East Jackson DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/23/18 14:55 Missouri/ West Service Road DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 5/23/18 15:30 2309 E Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/23/18 15:54 3901 Petro RD GENERAL INFORMATION 5/23/18 16:18 502 Birch ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/23/18 16:31 502 Cornell AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/23/18 16:32 502 Cornell AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/23/18 16:40 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 5/23/18 16:58 Broadway/Martin Luthher King THEFT BY RECEIVING 5/23/18 17:07 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 5/23/18 18:08 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/24/18 1:02 905 Dover RD TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 5/24/18 1:18 1015 Winchell ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/24/18 2:27 1550 Ingram BLVD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/24/18 2:31 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/24/18 2:59 1015 Winchell ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/24/18 10:01 Unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/24/18 12:31 600 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 5/24/18 12:32 115 S 20Th ST 224 HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A 5/24/18 13:46 Unknown LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/24/18 13:56 1223 Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/24/18 14:02 798 W Service RD SHOPLIFTING $1,000 OR LESS 5/24/18 16:20 Ingram Blvd / Twist Ave DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/24/18 16:54 714 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 5/24/18 16:56 North Redding Street / West Bond DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/24/18 20:59 513 E Mcauley DR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/24/18 22:16 West Mcauley Drive / East Barton Avenue DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/24/18 23:44 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 5/25/18 0:47 1550 Ingram BLVD A GENERAL INFORMATION 5/25/18 2:10 East Broadway Avenue / South Walker Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/25/18 6:19 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 5/25/18 8:37 2008 N Mcauley DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/25/18 9:07 Missour Street / East Service Road FOUND PROPERTY 5/25/18 10:24 718 Holiday DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 5/25/18 10:14 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/25/18 13:02 100 Court ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 5/25/18 13:37 810 Walnut DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 5/25/18 14:05 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 5/25/18 15:44 705 E Union AVE 8 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/25/18 16:12 110 E Jefferson AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/25/18 16:41 East Broadway Avenue / South 23rd Street DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 5/25/18 16:52 East Barton Avenue/ Stuart Avenue LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/25/18 17:24 2509 E Broadway AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/25/18 17:31 702 Ingram BLVD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/25/18 20:30 3988 E Service RD 148 AGGRAVATED RESIDENTAL BURGLARY 5/25/18 21:31 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/25/18 22:07 100 Marjorie LN GENERAL INFORMATION 5/26/18 1:05 North 7th Street / East Barton DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/26/18 1:20 201 Stuart AVE LOITERING 5/26/18 2:35 1550 Ingram BLVD ADISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/26/18 3:19 709 Redbud DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/26/18 5:21 103 S 8Th ST ONE OR NO HEADLIGHTS 5/26/18 10:08 300 S Avalon ST NO SEAT BELT 5/26/18 10:25 2315 E Service RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/26/18 13:09 1300 Bush ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/26/18 15:01 Auburn/ Oxford FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 5/26/18 23:55 1917 E Broadway AVE LOITERING 5/26/18 22:03 1550 Ingram BLVD ADISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 5/27/18 3:02 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/27/18 6:13 S 20th St/ Jackson Ave PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 5/27/18 7:09 700 N 7Th DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND OFFENSE 5/27/18 9:10 400 Missouri ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/27/18 11:24 1928 Scottwood ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/27/18 11:59 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 5/27/18 12:50 217 W Jackson AVE 59 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 5/27/18 16:01 216 N 5Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE 5/27/18 16:06 2411 Talonwood DR FLEEING 5/27/18 17:16 Rice and Vanderbilt THEFT BY RECEIVING $1,000 OR LESS 5/27/18 17:55 East Broadway Avenue / South 7th Street FOUND PROPERTY 5/27/18 19:14 3600 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/27/18 20:08 100 Court Contempt Of Court 5/27/18 22:57 South 7th Street/East Broadway Avenue DRIVING WITHOUT INTERLOCK DEVICE 5/28/18 1:25 350 Afco RD Improper Window Tinting 5/28/18 5:03 100 S 12Th ST LOITERING 5/28/18 10:51 500 W Broadway AVE 15A THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/28/18 15:51 331 W Barton St. FOUND PROPERTY 5/28/18 16:15 Federal/Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/28/18 23:10 204 Lincoln ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/28/18 23:11 605 Ingram BLVD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY)

Marion Police Reports 05/21/18 – 05/28/18