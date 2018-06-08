Sports Briefs

• Championship Baseball Camps — With Junior Weaver. Boys and girls ages 8-13, at the Marion Athletic Complex. Camp I Tuesday, June 12 through Thursday, June 14, 1 to 4 p.m. Camp II – Wednesday, June 20 through Friday, June 22, 1 to 4 p.m. Registration is $110. Hitting, pitching, outfield and outfield play, catching, base running, stealing and the mental approach to the game. Check-in and registration begin at 1 p.m. Parents must complete a waiver form.

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q. Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k.ev entbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

• Summer Volleyball Camp — Presented by Crowley’s Ridge Volleyball Captain Bailey Loge, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, in West Memphis. June 18, 19 & 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $150 per player and space is limited, so call (870) 394-9426 today to register or for more information.

• Softball College Prospect Camp — Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University.

Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more).

Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 7334937, or via e-mail at alallens worth@ yahoo .com.

• 9th Annual Crossroads Classic Golf Tournament — Monday, July 23, Four-Person Scramble, at The Ridges at Village Creek State Park, 4144 Hwy. 284 in Wynne. 9:30 a.m.

Registration, 10:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start. $500 per team or $125 per person Includes green fees, cart rental, light breakfast, bloody mary bar courtesy of ECS House Industries.

Lunch provided by J Towns Grill, Beverages provided by Arkansas Distributing Company. Cash Prizes, Multiple Flights (3), Hole-In-One Prizes on all Par 3 Holes, Longest Drive Contest with Cash Prize, Closest to Pin Contest with Cash Prize, Longest Put Contest with Cash Prize, Lucky Mulligans Available, Raffle Drawings, and more.

For more information, visit crossroadscoalition.org/tou mament.

• Boston Sports Academy

— Youth summer baseball program at Franklin Park in West Memphis. Teams are forming now. for registration and information about the Boston Sports Academy, contact Solomon Boston at (870) 733-2169, or call the L.R. Jackson Events Center at (870) 7321872.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays at 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fen- terpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic — at the Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip-hop. $10. To register, contact us at info@mystudiogray. com, or call 901303- 6221.