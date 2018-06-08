Teaching the art of the long snap

Zach Taylor, former Razorbacks coming to North Little Rock to host a long-snapping camp in July

By the Times Sports Staff

sports@ theeveningtimes.com

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — What’s the only position on a football team that has to be perfect 100 percent of the time? Answer: the long snapper. Most fans couldn’t tell you the name of their team’s long snapper, but if a football sails over the punter’s head or dribbles back to the kicker, then their name is called – and it’s usually not their given name. The success or failure of a long snapper can heavily influence the outcome of a game.

Former University of Oregon starting long snapper Zach Taylor of ZTLongSnapping.com has been successfully training young athletes in the unique art of long snapping for over a decade in Texas and now he’s bringing his talents to middle and high school athletes in Arkansas on Saturday, July 21, and Sunday, July 22, at Bob Rhoads Stadium at the Bums Park Soccer Complex in North Little Rock. Presented by the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and 42 Sports, the camp will be led by Taylor and three former University of Arkansas Razorback starting long snappers: Matthew Emrich (2012-2016), Drew Gorton (2015) and Nick Brewer

(2010).

The two-day camp is $200 per player and limited in size to ensure close attention from the instructors. Athletes can register for the camp online at www.ztlongsnapping.com.

The deadline to register is July 10. Participants will be able to take advantage of special hotel rates in North Little Rock.

“I met Zach when I was 16 years old and had just begun long snapping,' says Nick Brewer, former 2010 University of Arkansas starting long snapper and one of the camp instructors. 'Going into my junior year of high school I wasn’t good enough to make varsity, so I was on the JV.

Working with Zach, everything changed. I went from snapping slow dead-ducks to tight spirals and my accuracy and ball speed were greatly improved.

Having Zach as my instructor and mentor made a world of difference. Zach worked with me on long and short snapping, teaching me blocking and coverage, even giving me specific workouts I could do to enhance my power. All of this combined led to being recruited as a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas. I eventually was awarded a full-ride scholarship. Truly a dream come true. If you are determined and listen well, Zach will make you a better snapper.”