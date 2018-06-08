Total Deliverance Cathedral program

Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Celebrating Pastor and Wife Elder Sherman and First Lady Odessa Smith’s 17th Anniversary. Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. the awesome speaker will be Pastor Florine Milligan of Fresh Anointing Ministries. The official day service will be rendered Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Frederick S.

Anthony of Old St. Paul MB Church of West Memphis. There will be various musical guests.

Come be blessed and be a blessing to this wonderful couple.