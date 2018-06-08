We can’t help ourselves

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

I recently read this comment, “Many prayers have gone up for all the kids from Sandy Hook to Santa Fe but apparently God is not listening….God helps those who helps themselves.” (30 May 2018 Text The Times, Times Newspaper) I have often heard and read the phrase “God helps those who help themselves.” The problem is I can't find this in thought, idea or practice anywhere in the Bible!

If we could “help ourselves”, wouldn't we have done this by now? If we could “help ourselves” would we not have ended slavery, homelessness, racism, sexism, school and church shootings, crime, the inhumanity of one man to one another man? If we could help ourselves why did God send His Son Jesus to die on the Cross? We can't help ourselves and unfortunately God gets the blame for not stopping all that is wrong.

The whole of the Bible is the story of humankind in the pursuit of our pleasure and power and always learning but never coming to the knowledge of truth (2 Timothy 3:7). We (humans) broke the laws of God and released the power and destruction of the devil, the father of all lies into this world. We have proven that we can't help ourselves.

Consider these examples of people helping themselves. Adam and Eve (Genesis 3). When they ate the forbidden fruit, their choice opened the door to the knowledge of good and evil. The price to be paid for this knowledge was death. God placed a curse on Eve and Adam and consequently all disease, crime, hatred, pride, racism, sexism, death and whatever other ill we deal with is the direct result of this original human sin. One has the choice to believe this or not.

Sarah and Abraham thought they were helping themselves when she devised the plan for them to have a child by her servant Hagar (Genesis 16). They helped themselves but the results are still with us in the Middle East. Jews, Christians and Muslims all claim Abraham as the progenitor of the respective faiths. All three groups claim Abraham as their spiritual and earthly father! Think on this and explain why this doesn't solve our problems and enable us to help ourselves.

Samson (Judges 13-16) was filled with God's power and served as the ruler of the Jewish nation but neither the power of God nor Samson's position of power was able to save himself from the consequences of his pride. Samson helped himself to every woman he could have. His pride overruled the power and anointing of God and consequently he lost his vision, rulership, influence and then his life. Does anyone believe we can help ourselves?

The Roman ruler Pontius Pilate had all of Rome's glory, knowledge, history, wisdom and power on his side but when he stood face to face with Jesus, he asked, “What is truth?” Knowing truth, Pilate released to freedom a known anarchist and revolutionary, Barabbas, and had Jesus crucified. Pilate knew Jesus was innocent of the charges and that Barabbas was guilty of his crimes but Pilate did what we do, what I have done and exchanged the truth for a lie. Does anyone really believe we can help ourselves?

Human tendency is to find someone or something to blame for tragedies. We can blame God for allowing school shootings, sickness, disease, crime or any other terrible inhumanity to humanity – but we did this to ourselves.

We live in a fallen, sin-sick world and people do what they want to do. They have time for what they want to have time for. They have money to buy what they want to buy. People say what they want to say, go where they want to go and do what they want to do because we are human. We can justify any thought, word, feeling and action we want to have but we have proven we cannot help ourselves.

Creation acknowledges God's Work but human wisdom tries to disprove Him. It is as the apostle Paul wrote, “… because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them. For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse. For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God or give thanks, but they became futile in their speculations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools… For they exchanged the truth of God for a lie, (Romans 1:19-22, 25) So long as we continue to exchange the truth for a lie we will never be able to “help ourselves.” We can't help ourselves but we can our trust in God for He is the help we need. He helps those who can't help themselves.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.