Butler building a foundation — on and off the court

Coach Calvin Butler teaches players how to win at basketball and how to succeed in life

AAU basketball is typically where All-Stars get together and showcase their talents on the national level throughout the summer. But, there’s much more to the competitive summer basketball program to head coach of the Team Calvin Warriors, Calvin Butler.

As opposed to recruiting the areas premier talent, Butler builds his 11U-17U teams with a different format.

“Whoever doesn’t get picked, we take them because we develop,” Butler said. “We’re a program that is not so much focused on winning. I try to get the players better.

So, I develop them into the player that they should be and I enjoy spending time with the kids. It’s not just all about winning, but, throughout the process, you do begin to win.”

Butler’s players, who primarily come out of Eastern Arkansas learn the basics, such as conditioning, dribbling, layups, free throws and boxing out. Butler takes pride in teaching his kids the fundamentals, rather than polishing players who are already near the top of their game.

“It’s easy to go out and pick the best players,” Butler said. “That’s easy to do. But, it takes a little time and effort and you can actually see the results if you put in the work.

When you ain’t putting in the work, that’s somebody else’s work, but you want the accomplishments and the glory. But, when I do the work, I build the player.”

One of those players Butler has helped build is East freshman Kameron Barnes, who the Warriors head coach calls the best local player in his age group but says that he did not start out that way.

“Now he’s the best player in the city, to me,” Butler said. “At first, all he could do was foul. But now, everybody wants to pick him and stuff like that.”

The process appears to be paying off, with Butler’s 8th grade team currently undefeated and his freshman class with multiple first and second place showings so far throughout the season.

But the main goal of the Warriors, according to Butler, is to show his players things that they may not have the opportunity see without being a part of his organization.

On the court, that looks like trips to places like Atlanta, Alabama, Chicago, Louisiana and Texas to play in AAU tournaments. The Warriors have played inside the FedEx Forum and, throughout their travels, have met former players such as Tamika Catchings, Jaylon Rose, Spencer Haywood, Penny Hardaway and even upand- coming greatness like 13-year-old LeBron James Jr.

Off the court, however, the Warriors trade in their “team” tag for a “family” distinction, growing up at Butler’s house with he and his fiancée Melissa Jones, learning life skills that many of them will use longer than the basketball skills they learn.

“It’s so much ore than basketball,” Butler said.

“It’s about helping them develop into young men. If I’m doing something outside my house, they’re there and they’re learning.

If I’m working on my truck, they’re there and they’re learning. When the summer time comes, these kids spend more time with me than they do they’re daddy, if they have a dad in their lives which a lot of them don’t. So, I have a lot of kids over at my house all the time.”

For Butler, being a coach takes a back seat to being a father figure.

“Being more than a basketball coach is important to me because I hate the fact that we are still losing kids to the streets,” Butler said. “When I’m not at work, I open up the gym to the kids in the community.

That way, at least I know where 30 of those kids are at. Sometimes, I have 40 and I know those 40 kids aren’t being shot at and things like that. I try to keep the youth off the street because it’s so easy for them to get involved in gangs, selling drugs, smoking drugs. When they’re around me, they don’t’ see none of that.”

But Butler’s father-son relationship with his players doesn’t just stop after they graduate through the Warriors program as Butler has gone as far as to allowing two members of his “family” to live in his house, allowing one of those men to graduate high school this past year and another to currently enjoy his third year of college.

Though he’s retired from the army and currently coaches at Wonder Junior High and drives a truck, Butler believes that his true calling lies within the mentorship he does through the Warriors program.

“My motto is that, if I can change one kids life, then I feel like I have done something,” Butler said.

“Mostly, that’s my reason for being here on Earth, to mentor kids and get them ready for the real world.”

The Warriors have an upcoming local tournament on June 25 in Cabot, Arkansas before finishing the summer season with tournaments in Conway and New Orleans.

To reach out to the Warriors or to stay up to date with team news, email Butler at TeamCalvin6789@gmail.c om, follow “Calvin Butler” on Facebook or reach out to Butler directly at 901498-9557.

By Collins Peeples