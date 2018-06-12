M«©§C(G)]PE HOROSCOPE

For Wednesday, June 13, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You feel flirtatious today! You want to have fun! Surprise invitations to parties and social get-togethers will please you. A new romance might begin.

You might suddenly entertain at home today. (Stock the fridge.) Some will discover a real estate opportunity or a chance to make where you live look prettier.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You will enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. New faces and new places are exciting, and you're full of new ideas!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be on the lookout for new ways to make money today, because they exist. You also might spend money impulsively, especially on pretty things. Keep your receipts.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is an exciting day, because you are impulsive and ready for anything that interests you. You want to be stimulated by others! You don't want to be bored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a restless day for you because you have that feeling like you're waiting for the other shoe to drop. There's a lot happening around you, but you choose to be safely behind the scenes watching it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You might meet a new friend today, or it's possible that someone you already know will do something wild and

crazy. (Today, people are impulsive and unpredictable.)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Surprise news from your boss or a parent will please you today. Perhaps it's a promotion. Perhaps your workspace is improved. People will say good things about you today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) An unexpected opportunity to travel will fall in your lap today. Act quickly, because this window of opportunity is brief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Keep your pockets open, because surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. If something is offered to you, accept it quickly, because this offer is brief!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your partner or close friend will do something that throws you for a loop today. Something out of the blue will catch you off guard. Get ready.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Good news at work! This could mean a raise or praise. You might get new equipment, or something hightech might be installed. Things are exciting!

YOU BORN TODAY: You love to travel because you want a fast-paced, stimulating life. You think fast and love to express your ideas. You will welcome this year because it's a year full of excitement and stimulation! Embrace change and new opportunities. Be prepared to act fast. Your personal freedom will be a top priority. You also will travel this year and do things that expand your horizons. Enjoy this busy, fast-paced year!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)