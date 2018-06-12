Remembering the fallen at Fort Pillow

Historical Marker June 19 honoring U. S.

Colored Troops, civilians that died during 1864 tragedy

news@theeveningtimes.com

Buried in Memphis National Cemetery are the remains of 248 mostly unknown Union officers and soldiers — including 109 graves representing the U.S. Colored Troops — who fell at nearby Fort Pillow. In the spring of 1864, the Union outpost, located on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River, included some 600 soldiers and an unknown number of civilians.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 10 a.m., the Memphis National Cemetery will honor the African Americans soldiers and civilians that died. June 19, 1865, is the date that the last group of slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out that they were freed.

“It is my hope that you will help in sharing this historic opportunity with others,” Callie Herd, Project Lead and Vice-President of WeAllBe Group Inc. “The remains were moved to the Memphis National Cemetery in August 1867. We found the actual location of the remains in December 2016. Since then we have had two national wreath laying ceremonies to give the soldiers and civilians their rightful recognition.

The battle cry during the Civil War for U.S. Colored Troops was “Remember Fort Pillow.'

For more information on the event, please visit Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ 1864fortpillowmassacre/.

By the Evening Times News Staff