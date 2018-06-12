‘WWE Smackdown Live!’ returns to FedEx Forum tonight

Samoa Joe says the road to ‘ Money in the Bank’ goes through him as Superstars hit the Mid- South

ralphhardin@gmail.com The Superstars of WWE are returning to action in Memphis with WWE Smackdown Live! Tonight at the FedExForum. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Prices start for as low as $15.

Attendees will have a chance to see some of their favorite Superstars including AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The New Day and more. (card subject to change).

Memphis and the Mid-South have long been a hotbed of professional wrestling (or sports entertainment, as the WWE brands itself) and the tradition has continued since the heyday of the likes of Jerry “The King” Lawler and The Rock N Roll Express, with WWE making a couple of stops each year in Memphis, including a pay-per-view, “WWE Fast Lane” in 2015.

It’s another big show that’s on the horizon that’s on every WWE Superstar’s mind as the Smackdown Live! crew rolls into Memphis — “Money in the Bank.”

The WWE Network Special airs this Sunday, but before the Superstars can test their might in hopes of securing the Money in the Bank briefcase (which guarantees a WWE Title opportunity at the time and place of the winner’s choosing) on Sunday, they’ll have to survive tonight’s action in Memphis.

One WWE Superstar who has his eyes on the Money in the Bank briefcase is Samoa Joe. Joe, a near 20year veteran of the squared circle on the independent scene, made a splash with his WWE debut for the NXT brand in 2015 after lengthy runs in Ring of Honor and TNA Impact. In NXT, he held the NXT title twice (the only superstar to hold the championship more than once) before making a surprise debut on WWE Monday Night Raw.

After missing time for an injury, Joe moved to Smackdown Live! and immedately made an impact, targeting the WWE Championship, currently held by A.J. Styles. If Joe wins the briefcase, and if Styles can outlast challenger Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday, the two could be on a collision course.

“No one wants to face me, because I hurt people,” said Samoa Joe in a preshow interview. “Whether its A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, or whoever…

when they get in the ring with me, it’s all over for them.”

Joe defeated Superstars Daniel Bryan and Big Cass in a triple-threat match two weeks ago in order to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match (the Women’s Superstars of the WWE will have its own Money in the Bank match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Raw or Smackdown Title, at the show on Sunday.

“This Sunday, when I climb that ladder and pull down that briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank, it’s just one step closer to becoming WWE Champion,” said Joe.

As for what fans can expect tonight in Memphis from Joe.

“Pain,” he said. “for whoever gets in my way.”

Joining Samoa Joe in the Money in the Bank match on Sunday are Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Rusev, Finn Balor and one member of The New Day (either Big E, Xavier Woods or Kofi Kingston).

The prized briefcase will be suspended above the ring and whichever Superstar retrieves it first will have a guaranteed opportunity to wrestle for either the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Title.

Fans can purchase tickets at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office or by phone at (800) 745- 3000. For more information, visit FedExForum.com, ‘like’ FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

By Ralph Hardin