if, a For Friday, June 15, 2018 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) It's Saturday, and you feel playful. Make plans to go out and have a good time. Enjoy sports events, fun activities with children and anything to do with the arts.

Home and family are your focus today. You might want to entertain at home. Expect an important conversation with a female family member.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Short trips and visits will please you today, because you're eager to get out and communicate with others. You want to see people and you want to be seen!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You have money on your mind today. Perhaps you're contemplating an important purchase? Or perhaps you're thinking of ways to boost your income? Ka-ching!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a bit of extra good luck. It also heightens your emotions about everything. Easy does it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You prefer to be low-key today. You want to work alone or behind the scenes and withdraw a bit from the busyness of your everyday life.

LIBRA (Sept. to Oct. 22) A conversation with a female friend will be important today. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Enjoy your contact with clubs, groups and associations.

reason, personal details about your private life may become public today. Bosses, parents and VIPs might be talking about you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Do something different today, because you're eager for adventure and a change of scenery. Travel if you can. If not, be a tourist in your own town. Shake things up a little!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day to wrap up loose ends with taxes, debt, bills, shared property and insurance issues. Roll up your sleeves and dig in. If you devote 30 minutes to it, you will love yourself later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This means you have to be cooperative and adaptable.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Health issues might be on your mind today. Whatever you do today, you will want to be efficient about it. It will please you to feel more organized.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are comfortable in your own skin, which is why you appear to be reserved. However, when you speak up you leave a lasting impression. This year it's time to get a better understanding of who you are. Explore meditation, yoga or other disciplines. This is a year of teaching and learning. What you learn will be crucial for your progress and success next year.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)