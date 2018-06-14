Sports Briefs

•

— Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 year-old tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change).

The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q.

Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis. Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9.

Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com.

For more information, email mrtsa5krun@gmail.com or call 901-527-0238.

***

• Fall Softball Signups — Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall.

Registration is now open for age divisions: 6-andunder tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 413-3453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com. ***

• Summer Volleyball Camp — Presented by Crowley’s Ridge Volleyball Captain Bailey Loge, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, in West Memphis. June 18, 19 & 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The cost is $150 per player and space is limited, so call (870) 394-9426 today to register or for more information.

***

• Softball College Prospect Camp —

Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University.

Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more).

Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 7334937, or via e-mail at alallensworth@ yahoo.com.

***

• 9th Annual Crossroads Classic Golf Tournament — Monday, July 23, Four-Person Scramble, at The Ridges at Village Creek State Park, 4144 Hwy. 284 in Wynne. 9:30 a.m.

Registration, 10:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start. $500 per team or $125 per person – Includes green fees, cart rental, light breakfast, bloody mary bar. Cash Prizes, Multiple Flights (3), Hole-In-One Prizes on all Par 3 Holes, Longest Drive Contest with Cash Prize, Closest to Pin Contest with Cash Prize, Longest Put Contest with Cash Prize, Lucky Mulligans Available, Raffle Drawings, and more. For more information, visit crossroadscoalition. org/tournament.

MYSA Fall Football