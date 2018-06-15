AR Dig represents Crittenden County’s love for volleyball in North Mississippi

Six local hardwood heroes travel across state lines to show off our county’s talent and passion for the sport and each other

By Collins Peeples

sports@theeveningtimes.com With the long legacy of great Lady Patriots volleyball teams, excitement surrounding new West Memphis volleyball coach Erica Lear and numerous church leagues around the community, volleyball is arguably the second biggest sport in Crittenden County.

In fact, the passion that locals have for volleyball is so great that it has seeped out of the county, spilling over into North Mississippi.

AR Dig, a competitive adult-league volleyball team made up of six Crittenden County residents has taken the Desoto Legacy Volleyball League in Southaven by storm, going 3-0 so far on the young season.

Making up the squad is 19-year-old Maggie Aureli, her father 52-year-old Robert Aureli, Gary Wehrum, Amanda Carlow, David Copeland and Amanda Harlow.

And though they’re just playing for bragging rights, make no mistake about it, AR Dig is playing to win, choosing to partake in a competitive league rather than a recreational league.

“It is fun, but we put a team together to down there and be competitive and win the league,” Robert Aureli said. “We played a week ago Tuesday and we were doing very well. A couple of people on our team said, ‘Well, we traveled from Arkansas, let’s play just a little bit longer.’ So, they started doing different things, hitting the serves harder and trying jump serves. I said, ‘Guys, we’re down here to make a statement. Let’s put a hurting on these people, let everybody know that we’re here to play and go to the house.’ And, that’s what we did.”

On the court, Robert Aureli cherishes the time he gets to spend with his daughter, former state champion and two time state runner-up at Marion High School, Maggie Aureli, but winning makes that time together much sweeter.

“I’m a very competitive person,” Aureli said. “I’ve always challenged her as a father, once being an athlete myself, and the opportunity to play with her is pretty amazing.”

Aureli wants there to be no doubt that AR Dig is competing to win the entire league, and in doing so show North Mississippi the passion that Eastern Arkansas has for the sport and what volleyball means to those affiliated with it in Crittenden County.

“There’s leagues every year, every season,” Aureli said. “We have spring, summer and fall leagues, both indoor and outdoor.

More people are catching on. There’s a lot of youth getting involved with it as well which hopefully will keep them out of the streets. Michelle Powers Smith and her daughter have opened up the court at the Girls Club. They had their first league just a month or so ago. It’s just growing. I think that people are behind it. It’s a great move. I think it’ll continue to grow and I look forward to being a part of it.”

However, some things are bigger than winning and recapturing the excitement on the hardwood of yesteryear, like raising money for 10-year-old Crittenden County resident Abi Blankenship who has Ewing’s Sarcoma, a type of cancer that occurs in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones and is so rare that it affects fewer than 100,000 U.S. citizens per year.

Wehrum regularly helps organize fundraisers for Blankenship and her family and though Aureli hopes for bragging rights in the Desoto Legacy Volleyball League, he would much rather see those players from North Mississippi come to Crittenden County and help support families like the Blankenship’s.

“It’s an opportunity for us to go down there and tell them what we have over here and maybe bring some of that Southaven, Olive Branch, Northern Mississippi community over here and help us do some of the fundraising that we do for different things around Crittenden County,” Aureli said.

ARDig gears up for it’s fourth contest and what Aureli is expecting to be the team’s toughest match this Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the All-Purpose Arena in Southaven, Mississippi.

Dig runs up against the Retired All-Stars and Aureli welcomes the challenge.

“I hope they find us some competition,” Aureli said.

“We showed up to play and I look forward to the game this Tuesday night.

It’ll probably be our toughest game.”

Photo submitted by Robert Aureli