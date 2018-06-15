Church Announcements

121 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Vacation Bible School Monday, June 18 through Friday, June 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. Elder Alvin Coleman, Jr., pastor.

New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church,

524 Will Lewis Road, Proctor; Having Family and Friends Day Program on Sunday, June 24th at 3 p.m. Pastor Sanders and the Walnut Grove M.B. Church of Hughes, Arkansas will be our special guests. Other guest churches include: Mt. Olive (Clarkedale), New Beginnings Outreach, Divine Temple, and Mt. Olive (Hughes). Betty Jenkins, host pastor.

New Zion Baptist Church,

310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Father’s Day Program Sunday, June 17 at 3 p.m. Special guest Pastor Joanne Thompson, Living Waters, Not Ashamed and many, many others. Come out and be blessed. Sis. C. McClure, sponsor. S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: We invite you to bring your children to “Keep It Cool” Free neighborhood block party Friday, June 15 at 6 p.m. Parents we invite you to bring your children to Children’s Church this Sunday, June 17. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Shady Grove Baptist Church, 409 Lincoln St., West Memphis: Presents Three Night Revival Tuesday, June 26 through Thursday, June 28 at 7 p.m. nightly. Pastor Antwan Stinnett on Tuesday, Bishop Michael Thomas on Wednesday and Bishop Brian Olden on Thursday.

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor: Men’s Conference Wednesday, June 20 through Friday, June 22 at 7 p.m. nightly. Different speakers for each night. Come and be delivered from your circumstances. Elder Robert Dove, sponsor. J. L. Whitfield, pastor.

Transformation Life Church, at New Lehi Church, 110 N. Hwy. 147, Lehi: Spring Revival Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Friday speaker Pastor Joy L. Thornton of Greater St. Mark MB Church of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Walk of Faith Baptist Church, 501 Wallace Rd., Jericho: 2nd Annual Fun Day Saturday, June 16 from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and participate in the fellowship.

15th Street COGIC,