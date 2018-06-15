MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a wonderful day for short trips, because you are eager to talk to others and explore more of the world. Enjoy family discussions as well. Some of you will tackle home repairs.

Money is on your mind today, but who would be surprised? You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. You can make money in your own backyard.

GEMINI June 20) Good things will come to you today. You easily attract people to you as well as favorable situations. Enjoy your day!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) With Mercury in your sign now, you're eager to communicate

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

to others. You have something to say, because you want to enlighten others.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You are popular today! Enjoy interactions with others – friends, groups, clubs and organizations. People will look to you for direction.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You look fabulous in the eyes of others today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Accept their compliments and enjoy yourself. (You don't have to do anything special to dazzle others.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Travel will please you today, because you want to do anything that helps you explore the world and expand your universe. If you can't travel, then talk to people who have.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A discussion about shared property or inheritances might be important today. You want to define where certain boundaries are so that everyone is on the same page.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your focus today is on partners and close friends. Nevertheless, if you can travel for pleasure, that will be your vote! After all, you are the traveler of the zodiac.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) It will please you to do anything that makes you feel better organized because you want to pull your act together. You feel more confident when you know you're on top of your game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a fun-loving day! Enjoy playful activities with children, sports events, socializing with family and having a good time! Make an effort to socialize with loved ones.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Your family is your top priority today. An interaction with a parent could be significant, especially since this is Father's Day. Enjoy cocooning at home.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are entertaining because you have the gift of gab and are constantly curious. You're hungry for knowledge. This year is a powerful year with big decisions and major achievements. Think success, power and money! It's time to reap the benefits of the past decade. Expect to attain aspects of power and leadership in all your relationships with others. Activity is key!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)