Marriage License

June 6 Juan C. Lopez, 31, and Lucila G. Oregon, 38, both of Memphis Heraclio C. Camarillo, 49, and Miriam Reyes, 40, both of Collierville June 7 David M. Johnson, 33, and Taylor M. Sones, 24, both of Byhalia, Mississippi Michael R. Johnson, 56, and Tracey M. Lewis, 41, both of West Memphis Luis J. Escobar, 31, and Karen P. Limas, 38, both of Memphis Clayton R. Yates, 41, and Teresa D. Hayes, 37, both of Jonesboro June 8 Sam Canada, Jr. 64, and Shirley Henderson, 59, both of West Memphis Leonard A. Slaughter Jr. 59, of Memphis, and Stacey L. Dillard, 39, of West Memphis Jodie D. Burks, 77, and Rita H. Olson, 60, both of Water Valley, Mississippi Shannon B. Luster, Jr., 29, and Jaqua D. Robinson, 31, both of Marion June 11 Samuel Guzman, 26, and Jailene C. Hernandez, 19, both of Memphis Israel Martinez, 33, and Crista G. Garcia, 37, both of Memphis Ricardo Ramirez, 33, and Maritza S. Moran, 32, both of Memphis June 12 Brandon R. Cuthkelvin, 24, and Raeven S. Warford, 25, both of West Memphis Alain P. Tejeda, 29, and Alejandra V. Gonzalez, 43, both of Memphis

Divorce Petitions

June 4 Mari A. Fritz vs. Stacey A. Fritz Marlene Thomas vs. Henry Furr Erin West vs. Dennis West June 6 William Hubbert III vs. Marshalle Hubbert Elizabeth Rooker-Smith vs. Phillip Smith June 7 Latrescia G. Goss vs. Donald P. Goss John Daniel Bonnett vs. Tammy Lynn Bonnett June 8 Tina Schuh vs. Russell C.

Schuh

Marion Police Reports 05/28/18 – 06/04/18

05-28-18 – 1:24am – 206 Cabriolet – Disorderly Conduct / Fleeing 05-28-18 – 8:00am – 3700 N I-55 – Theft of Property 05-28-18 – 4:45pm – 119 Stockley – Domestic Battery x 2 05-28-18 – 7:21pm L.H.Polk – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 05-28-18 – 9:00pm – 929 Lackey Road – General Information 05-29-18 – 5:00am – 511 Par Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 05-29-18 – 10:00pm – 519 Par #3 – Harassing Communications 05-29-18 – 10:00pm – 344 Park – Theft of Property 05-30-18 – 12:15pm – 118 Cottonwood Cove – ORD 107 / Criminal Mischief 05-30-18 – 12:15am – 116 Cottonwood Cove – Terroristic Act / ORD 107 / Criminal Mischief 05-30-18 – 9:34am – 347 Park – Runaway 05-30-18 – 1:30pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 05-30-18 – 7:32pm – 75 Surry Trace – Assault on a Family Member 05-30-18 – 7:30pm – 608 Campbell – ORD 239 05-30-18 – 10:00pm – 2980 I55 East Service Road – Battery x 2 / Theft of Property 05-30-18 – 10:00pm – 2980 I55 Service Road – Battery 05-31-18 – 12:15am – 101 Victoria Cove – Welfare Concern 05-31-18 – 1:20am – 220 Military Road – General Information 05-31-18 – 2:30am – 113 Sycamore – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 05-31-18 – 9:45am – 26 Willow – General Information 05-31-18 – 12:00am – 125 Miller – Financial Identity Fraud / Forgery 05-31-18 – 5:56pm – 2816 Highway 77 – Battery 05-31-18 – 7:00pm – 323 Colonial – Assault on a Family Member 06-01-18 – 11:15pm – 3820 Complex – Aggravated Assault x 3 05-31-18 – 9:30pm – 832 BLVD St. Germaine Criminal Mischief 05-31-18 – 9:30pm – 832 BLVD ST. Germaine Criminal Mischief 06-01-18 – 11:00pm – 837 Belle Rive – Criminal Mischief 06-01-18 – 6:30pm – 3440 I55 Service Road – Theft of Property 06-01-18 – 3:20pm – 1120 Highway 77 – Assault 06-01-18 – 8:30am – 81 Surry Trace – General Information 06-01-18 – 10:27am – 184 Judge Smith – Forgery / Theft of Property x 2 06-01-18 – 1:20pm – 136 Cottonwood – Persons in Disagreement 06-01-18 – 12:00am – 3671 I55 – Theft of Vehicle 06-01-18 – 12:00am – 102 Belair Cove – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 06-01-18 – 3:30pm – 140 Block – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property x 2 06-01-18 – 10:15pm – 531 Par #10 – Domestic Battery 06-02-18 – 1:19am – 421 Birdie #6 – Persons in Disagreement 06-02-18 – 9:15am – 136 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest / Fleeing / Obstructing Governmental Operations / Possession of a Controlled Substance 06-02-18 – 9:00am – 1228 4th – Found Property 06-02-18 – 5:00pm – 523 Par #1 – Terroristic Threatening 06-02-18 – 6:00am – 838 BLVD ST Germaine Criminal Mischief 06-02-18 – 9:45pm – 832 BLVD St Germaine – Criminal Mischief 06-02-18 – 10:45am – 1114 Highway 77 – Fictitious Tags 06-03-18 – 12:00am – 104 Cypress – Runaway 06-03-18 – 3:30pm – 134 Sherwood Cove – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property / Criminal Mischief 06-03-18 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-04-18 – 7:00am – 509 Par #9 – Robbery / Theft of Property 06-04-18 – 6:30pm – Mound City Road – Speeding / Suspended Driver License 06-04-18 – 8:00am – 301 Judge Smith #40 – Financial Identity Fraud 06-04-18 – 2:30pm – 101 Carol Cove – Assault on a Family Member 06-04-18 – 7:00pm – 101 Cottonwood Cove Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 06-04-18 – 7:00pm – 90 Judge Smith – ORD 239

West Memphis Police Reports 05/28/18 – 06/04/18

5/28/18 1:25 350 Afco RD Improper Window Tinting 5/28/18 5:03 100 S 12Th ST LOITERING 5/28/18 10:51 500 W Broadway AVE 15A THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 5/28/18 15:51 331 W Barton St. FOUND PROPERTY 5/28/18 16:15 Federal/Broadway LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/28/18 23:10 204 Lincoln ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 5/28/18 23:11 605 Ingram BLVD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 5/29/18 0:04 1409 Chester LN BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/29/18 8:42 216 N 5Th ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 5/29/18 8:48 Broadway / 25th Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/29/18 9:25 www.snapchat.com DISTRIBUTE POSSESS VIEWING MATTER DEPICTING SEXUAL CONDUCT INVOLVING CHILD 5/29/18 11:28 2507 Autumn St. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/29/18 12:56 South Avalon / Birch Street LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/29/18 13:34 601 Pryor DR THEFT OF LEASED, RENTED, OR ENTRUSTED PERSONAL PROPERTY 5/29/18 15:06 327 N Worthington DR THEFT OF PROPERTY / DECEPTION 5/29/18 15:45 1653 S Airport RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 5/29/18 15:59 1280 E Barton AVE VIDEO VOYEURISM RESIDENCE, BUSINESS, OR SCHOOL 5/29/18 17:14 798 W Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 5/29/18 18:34 1101 S Avalon ST P8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 5/29/18 20:43 2416 E Barton AVE 1 THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/29/18 22:10 West Memphis THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 5/30/18 1:24 200 S 12Th ST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 5/30/18 10:05 500 S 19Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 5/30/18 10:43 2007 E Service RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 5/30/18 10:55 801 Holiday DR HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A FIGHT 5/30/18 11:22 600 Vanderbilt AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 2ND DEGREE/THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/30/18 12:34 100 Court ST NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 5/30/18 13:18 2907 E Jackson Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 5/30/18 14:43 798 W Service RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/30/18 15:10 510 Balfour RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 5/30/18 15:51 Graham / Pine LOITERING 5/30/18 15:58 3402 N 34th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/30/18 16:13 7th / Cooper POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CERTAIN PERSONS 5/30/18 16:17 1924 E Barton AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 5/30/18 17:23 1100 Martin Luther King Jr Dr AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/30/18 22:17 1020 Oakdale Dr THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 5/31/18 0:44 200 S 12Th ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES AN OFFICER OR STATE EMPLOYEES, WHILE IN THE 5/31/18 2:11 West Broadway/North Avalon POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 5/31/18 4:56 3900 Petro Rd A LOITERING 5/31/18 6:02 1800 E Jackson AVE HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 5/31/18 10:12 Broadway Avenue/Missouri Street DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 5/31/18 11:12 1909 S Mcauley DR FINANCIAL / NON-FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 5/31/18 11:24 210 WJackson AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 5/31/18 12:02 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/31/18 12:41 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 5/31/18 14:03 117 Stuart AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 5/31/18 14:20 100 Court ST Contempt Of Court 5/31/18 15:24 100 S 12Th ST Robbery – Aggravated 5/31/18 15:45 South Worthington/Center AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 5/31/18 16:10 722 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 5/31/18 16:21 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 5/31/18 17:16 6th / Service Rd THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 5/31/18 22:04 787 W Mcauley DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 5/31/18 22:39 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/1/18 2:15 1920 Sula LN LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/1/18 9:35 100 Court ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/1/18 10:28 501 S Avalon ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 6/1/18 11:12 511 E Jackson AVE 1 BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 6/1/18 12:07 100 Court St. SW FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/1/18 9:24 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/1/18 13:37 202 Shoppingway BLVD B DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 6/1/18 14:35 1850 N Avalon ST 1 THEFT OF AFIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/1/18 16:07 unknown THEFT $1,000 OR LESS VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 6/1/18 16:10 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/1/18 16:47 126 S 19Th ST THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/1/18 23:56 717 E Broadway BLVD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/2/18 0:40 North 18th Street / East Barton Avenue POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/2/18 2:16 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/2/18 3:42 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON AVEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/2/18 4:49 1550 Ingram BLVD A FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/2/18 4:57 1401 Ingram BLVD THEFT BY RECEIVING LESS THAN $5,000 BUT GREATER THAN $1000 6/2/18 9:45 1300 Baywood CIR FOUND PROPERTY 6/2/18 12:14 Walker Avenue/ SL Henry Street Robbery Aggravated 6/2/18 13:07 SL Henry Street / Walker Street AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/2/18 14:17 2931 Sl Henry ST 240 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 6/2/18 15:55 1817 E Harrison AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/2/18 16:07 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/2/18 16:11 607 N 27Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/2/18 18:04 1601 N 7Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/2/18 20:38 210 W Jackson AVE D15 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/2/18 23:17 2315 E Service RD 231 GENERAL INFORMATION 6/3/18 0:23 Ingram Boulevard Bypass to East Service Road / Ingram Boulevard CARELESS AND PROHIBITED DRIVING (ACCIDENT) 6/3/18 0:54 1230 Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/3/18 3:14 800 S 10Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 6/3/18 9:38 104 WBroadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/3/18 12:21 503 N 14Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 6/3/18 13:21 2728 E Broadway AVE Robbery Aggravated 6/3/18 15:05 1103 Dover RD BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/3/18 15:52 702 N Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/3/18 22:13 1008 S Avalon ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMAGE 6/3/18 20:26 1326 S Avalon ST 118 BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 6/4/18 2:20 1926 N Avalon ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/4/18 8:12 2050 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/4/18 8:35 604 Rice St. THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 9:19 2403 E Barton AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 10:10 910 Pryor DR FORGERY 6/4/18 13:33 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 13:57 606 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 14:02 2050 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/4/18 15:00 North 7th Street / East Broadway Ave POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE LT 2GM 6/4/18 15:30 Birch Street/South Avalon Street POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 6/4/18 16:06 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/4/18 16:24 532 Lois Marie CV THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $1,000 OR LESS 6/4/18 17:00 190 N Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/4/18 22:53 396 Three Forks RD 5 BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE