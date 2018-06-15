Sports Briefs

• MYSA Fall Football — Fall football sign-ups are underway for the Marion Youth Sports Association’s 2018 season, including 4-5 year-old flag football, flag or tackle for ages 6-7, 8-9 year-old tackle, and 10-12 year-old tackle (age divisions subject to change). The cost is $90. Register online at www.gomysa.com.

• Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk — The Military Retirees of the Tri-State Area (MRTSA) will present their Second Annual Troops and Boots 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16, beginning at 8 a.m., at the MRTSA/R.Q.

Venson VFW Clubhouse, 280 Cynthia Place, in Memphis.

Registration is $25 and discounts are available through June 9. Online registration is available at https://troopsandboots5k. eventbrite.com. For more information, email mrtsa5krun@simail.com or call 901-527-0238.

• Fall Softball Signups —

Marion Youth Sports Association is offering girl’s softball this fall. Registration is now open for age divisions: 6and-under tee-ball, 7-9 machine pitch, 10-12 kid pitch, and 13-16 kid pitch. Coaches of travel teams are invited to bring their full teams to the league. Registration is open now at www.gomysa.com. The cost is $45 per player ($35 per player for whole teams). For more information, call (901) 413-3453, or sign up at www.gomysa.com.

• Summer Volleyball Camp

— Presented by Crowley’s Ridge Volleyball Captain Bailey Loge, at the J.W. Rich Girls Club, in West Memphis. June 18, 19 & 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The cost is $150 per player and space is limited, so call (870) 394-9426 today to register or for more information.

• Softball College Prospect Camp — Sponsored by Premiere Athletic Recruiting, Saturday, July 21, from noon to 3 p.m., at the Marion Athletic Complex, for ages 8th through 12th grade. The camp is hosted by Christian Brothers University Coach Jessie Homesley and Coach/Scout Ashley Allensworth. Other colleges in attendance will include the University of Arkansas, West Virginia University and Arkansas State University.

Registration is $100 per player ($85 per player for groups of five or more). Registration deadline is July 1. For more information, contact Ashley Allensworth at (870) 7334937, or via e-mail at alallensworth@ yahoo.com.