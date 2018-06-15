The three ‘Wills’ of God

By Clayton Adams “It's God's Will.” I've heard this many times in my life usually in the context of someone dying or some other terrible set of circumstances.

I often wonder what the Will of God is for me. For instance when my wife and I moved from Green Bay, Wisconsin to West Memphis some years ago, I hoped and prayed it was in God's Will. I questioned if we made the right move because as soon as we arrived in West Memphis my wife came down with double pneumonia, our three boys were very young and me working made for a terrible moving experience. The move became even more difficult when only a few months later three young boys from West Memphis were killed in the neighborhood we lived. Did I question if we were we in God's Will? Yes, I did. Do I have unanswered questions? Yes, I do.

I could be wrong in my understanding, and if I am, please forgive me but I believe there are three types (If I may state it simply) of God's Will. First, there is God's Perfect Will; Second, there is God's Permissible Will; Third, there is God's Prohibitive Will.

The Perfect Will of God is discovered through Bible reading, study and earnestly praying and fasting for direction and guidance. I do believe God speaks to people who earnestly search for God's Perfect Will. God's Will never goes against His Word or the leading of His Holy Spirit. God's Will, Word and Spirit always agree. God does not bring confusion into our lives. Perhaps this is why Paul wrote, “ Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” (1 John 4:1) We can know God's Perfect Will for our lives, we read, “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace which He lavished on us. In all wisdom and insight He made known to us the mystery of His will, according to His kind intention which He purposed in Him. (Ephesians 1:7-9) We can be confident in Christ, whom we place our faith. We can also be in God's Perfect Will and experience very painful and even deadly events. Living in God's Perfect Will will not prevent bad things from happening. He does use terrible events to bring about His Will.

The Permissible Will of God is just that. He will allow us to think, say and do things that are not at all in His Perfect Will. For example, King David, the second king of ancient Israel, mighty in battle, fearless in confronting the enemy.

King David, saw a woman bathing one day and sent someone to bring her to him. They engaged in an extramarital affair and a child was conceived. Upon learning this, king David had the woman's husband stand alone in the heat of the battle and he was killed. However, God said of David that he was a “man after His own heart.” (1 Samuel 13:14 and Acts 13:22) A man (or woman) can have a heart that yearns to follow after God but makes bad decisions and these bad decisions and choices may cost him or her their family, future and have severe consequences on others but thankfully, God still loves the person.

King Solomon, the third king of ancient Israel is another example. God allowed Solomon to marry his 700 wives but God never approved of these marriages. God never gave Solomon the thumbs up concerning his multi-marriages, in fact all these women caused Solomon to turn his attention away from God.

Living in God's Perfect Will draws one closer to Him. Living in His Permissible Will is not the best and one will yearn for better because the Permissible is not as good as the Perfect.

If you are living in God's Permissible Will be extremely careful you are not drifting away from God for there is always the Perfect Will to live in.

God's Prohibitive Will is what He clearly instructs us to not do. Paul struggled with this in his life, as he wrote, “For what I am doing, I do not understand; for I am not practicing what I would like to do, but I am doing the very thing I hate. But if I do the very thing I do not want to do, I agree with the Law, confessing that the Law is good. So now, no longer am I the one doing it, but sin which dwells in me. For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh; for the willing is present in me, but the doing of the good is not.” (Romans 7:15-18) I can identify with Paul! How about you?

Have I done things that were wrong? Yes. Have I done things I am ashamed of? Yes. We all have, but here is the issue. For those who say “I follow Christ” we know the Bible speaks against certain things and we know that we shouldn't engage in such activities that are expressly forbidden or taught in principle through Scripture.

We know to return good for evil, we know to go the extra mile, strive to be the very best employee we can be, to be loving, joyful, peaceable, patient, kind, good, faithful, gentle, selfdisciplined and forgiving. Allowing ourselves to engage in things we know are Prohibited in God's Word is to consciously sin. And sin leads us to death.

We can live in God's Perfect Will, Permissible Will or His Prohibitive Will. It's our choice.

What will be your choice today?

