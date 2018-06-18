Davidson takes over command of Black Knights

Defensive coordinator on last seasons state championship team, Marcus Davidson aims for a smooth transition as he becomes West Memphis Christian’s new head coach

The transition of power on the sideline of the West Memphis Christian Black Knights gridiron should be seamless, with Marcus Davidson, last season’s defensive coordinator, taking on the role of head football coach as former coach Darrow Anderson recently accepted the same position at Potts Camp High School.

Once Anderson made the announcement that he was leaving, the job automatically fell to Davidson who was happy to accept the position and, already with the trust of his players, hopes to guide the school to a second straight state championship this upcoming season. “Being that I’ve been there for two years already, working there and knowing the kids and knowing Coach Anderson and having helped build part of it, I think it’ll be a smooth and easy transition,” Davidson said. “I’m actually inheriting what we put together and what we wanted the school to be. Hopefully, I should just take over and continue the role of where we’re at right now.”

But Davidson and Anderson’s relationship greatly precedes the past two seasons that they both spent building the Black Knights program.

Fifteen years ago, Davidson coached junior high football at Oak Hill Academy and hired Anderson, then a grad assistant from Mississippi State University, to join his team and help him steer the Oak Hill program in the right direction.

Anderson did just that for two years before venturing out into the coaching world on his own.

Two years ago, Anderson returned the favor, hiring Davidson to help him get the Black Knights program back on track while Davidson also coached basketball.

“It was kind of like the teacher hired the student and then the student hired the teacher and it turned out great,” Davidson said.

“We’ve been good friends for a long time.”

Acting as defensive coordinator last season, Davidson coached a Black Knights defense that limited opponents to just 12.1 points per game, pitching five shutouts and causing over 50 turnovers in 14 games.

Davidson says that the Black Knights defense will remain the same, as will the offense, for the most part.

“Offensively, we may throw in a few different wrinkles,” Davidson said.

“We’re still going to run a triple-option and poundand- ground, but with a few new offensive pass wrinkles in it.”

Heading into his 21st season on a football sideline, the 42-year-old coach will have his hands full this upcoming season, juggling both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Davidson does have some help in incoming new West Memphis Christian baseball coach Logan Smith who has agreed to assist in the football coaching, but Davidson would rather take on a heavy load right now in return for a smoother transition for his players.

“I’ll have to handle both sides of the ball until I can get him adjusted and comfortable and I feel comfortable in him as well as the kids do,” Davidson said. “I’ve dealt with it before. It’s not something that I embrace and want to do, for sure. It makes it tough in a game. It’s pretty challenging and pretty stressful. But, at the same time too, I don’t want the kids to be going through something that they’re not comfortable with. So, I want it to be a smooth transition for them too and do both sides of it until I can make a smooth transition with somebody that they feel comfortable with.”

West Memphis Christian is coming off the school’s first state championship in over 20 seasons, a 56-48 victory in overtime over Trinity Day School.

Davidson and the Black Knights are slated to open up the new season August 24 at home against Marshall Academy.

By Collins Peeples