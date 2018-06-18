For the love of the game
The Marion Youth Sports Association Yankees pose with participation trophies on June 11 at Marion Sports Complex. Although the MYSA Yankees came up short this season, they learned a lot about the game of baseball and had a lot of fun in the process. Making up the Yankees were Kobe White, Jimmy White, Trevor Johnston, Sebeastian Rodriguez, Gabriel Livingston, Aiden Davis, Kaden Young, Corey Yates, Hayden Silver, Allen Miller and Warren Curle.
Photo submitted by Trudy Jolly