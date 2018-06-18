Anthony receives honorary degree

Longtime community fixture, college board member honored by ASU Mid- South

ralphhardin@gmail.com In 92 years of living, you pick up a few things here and there, and for Solon Anthony, that wisdom, along with his dedication to the community, was more than enough to earn an accolade from the local college near and dear to his heart.

Anthony was honored at the Arkansas State University Mid-South Spring Commencement with an honorary degree. The longtime owner of Anthony Funeral Home and dedicated supporter of the community college received the degree alongside more than 300 graduates from ASU Mid-South in front of friends and family at Lehr Arena in West Memphis.

Anthony shared some of that 92 years of wisdom.

“Helping people,” said Anthony. “That’s what life is all about.”

Anthony retired last year from the ASU Mid-South Board of Visitors after 26 years of service. He was one of only three members of the original Mid-South Community College Board of Trustees, founded in 1992, to continue to serve on the ASU Mid-South Board of Visitors.

He was presented his honorary degree by ASU Mid-South Chancellor Dr. Debra West and ASU System Board Chairman Dr. Tim Langford.

“There is no doubt that our institution would not be where it is today without Mr. Anthony's selfless dedication to its cause and continued support of its mission,” said West. “Mr.

Anthony's unwavering kindness and infinite wisdom have guided this institution, and with this degree, we will honor him and will continue his efforts by trying our best as an institution to always live up to his high moral standards.”

Anthony said he has seen “a lot” in his day and he hopes that the community can remember that “we’re all in this together.”

“It comes down to respect,” said Anthony. “If you look at each other, it doesn’t matter what our differences are as long as you can respect each other.

That’s all anyone really wants… to be respected.

And they will be respectful in return.”

Anthony drew a parallel between today’s world and a lesson he learned in his childhood.

“My Daddy had an old, blind mule,” he recalled.

“And he would ride that old mule when he went to town. Well, you know sometimes, that mule wouldn’t want to go. My Daddy would put that saddle on him and get on, but that mule wouldn’t go.”

Daddy had a solution to that problem, though.

“So, Daddy would get down and give him a pull in the right direction. And if that didn’t work,” he said, “He’d give a few good kicks and that got him going. If that mule was out of order, he’d get him right back in order.”

He compared that mule to some of the wayward souls in the community.

“They’re just out of order,” he said. “And it starts when they’re young.

There’s got to be some effort to get them on the right path and guide them, just like that old mule.”

Anthony went back to the mules for another comparison.

“If somebody left the gate open, those mules would eventually wander out and get into trouble,” he said.

“You had to go out and get them back into order. Now, whose fault is it that the mules got out? They’re just mules and they’re going do to what they want to do unless you teach them and do your part to keep them in order.”

He then went back to his philosophy of helping people.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do my whole life,” Anthony said. “In our business we have had to be there for people at some of the worst times in their lives. People remember that and I hope they can pass it on down the line. That’s why we are here. To help people.”

By Ralph Hardin