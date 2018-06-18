Lara Trump coming to Arkansas

President’s daughter- inlaw will address Reagan- Rockefeller Dinner

Party of Arkansas

Lara Trump, daughterin- law of President Donald Trump, will be the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Arkansas’s annual Reagan Rockefeller Dinner on Friday, June 22 at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

“Lara is a firebrand who has championed the fight against Fake News and shared the success of President Trump's administration with millions of Americans,” said RPA Chairman Doyle Webb.

“She is as eloquent as she is direct when discussing misinformation that comes from the Left. She has taken back the media narrative for Republicans across our country.”

Lara Trump had served as a story coordinator and producer for the TV news magazine Inside Edition and is an online producer and spokesperson for the “Real News Update.” She supports animal rights and has advocated on behalf of wild horses and shelter animals. She is married to Eric Trump, with whom she has a son, Luke.

Tickets for the gala are still available in limited quantities.

“We want to share with you this opportunity to meet her, and support our President as we head into the 2018 General Election,” said Webb.

“We expect to completely sell out this event in the coming days. Tickets and details for this event have been made available on our website: www.ArkansasGOP.org.

“If you prefer to RSVP over the phone,” invited Webb. “give us a call at (501) 372-7301 and one of our staff members will take care of you. We hope to see you there.”

From the Republican