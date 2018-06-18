Local residents graduate from Harding University

West Memphis, Marion students among 800 receiving degrees at Spring Commencement

Harding News Services

SEARCY — The following local residents are one of more than 800 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's commencement exercises May 5, 2018.

Courtney Lloyd of West Memphis received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; Ashley Taylor of Marion received a Bachelor of Arts in communication sciences and disorders; and Wesley Taylor of Marion received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College. University President Bruce D.

McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates. Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding's student body is made up of students representing 50 states and 54 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master's, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Chile, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. For more information, visit harding.edu.

From Jonathan Murphy